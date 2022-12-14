Men’s Basketball Hosts Southern Friday Night

Tipoff Notes

Youngstown State concludes its three-game homestand and plays its final home non-league game when it hosts Southern University Friday, Dec. 16. Tipoff is set for 8 pm at Beeghly Center and the game will be broadcast on 570 WKBN and ESPN+. This is also the first of three basketball doubleheaders with the Youngstown State Women’s basketball team, which hosts St. Francis (Pa.) at 5:15 pm.

The Southern Series

This is the first meeting between Youngstown State and Southern.

Scouting Southern

Southern enters the game with a 4-6 record and is coming off a 79-59 loss to Xavier on Dec. 13. Brion Whitley leads the Jaguars with 12.9 points per game while Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.7 points per contest. The Jaguars, who have lost two of their last three games, are averaging 74.4 points per game and allowing 72.6 points per contest.

Tickets, Promotions & Fan Information

Tickets | Gameday & Parking Information | Visitors Guide | Promotional Schedule | YSU Mobile App – iOS – Android

Advance tickets for Friday’s game are available on YSUsports.com, over the phone at (330) 941-1978 or at the Stambaugh Stadium Athletics Ticket Office. The Beeghly Center Ticket Office and Gates will open at 4:15 pm on Friday.

Promotions Hot Dog Wally Night: $2 hot dogs $5 Ticket Night: Come celebrate the holiday season with the Penguins and receive a $5 GA ticket Veterans Appreciation Game presented by NECA-IBEW



Last Time Out

The Penguins are coming off a heartbreaking 81-79 loss to Ohio on Dec. 11. Ohio’s Dwight Wilson hit a jumper as time expired to pick up the win for the Bobcats. Brandon Rush led all scorers with a season-high 26 points. Dwayne Cohill scored 16 points and Malek Green posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

A Win Would…

Improve YSU’s record to 8-4 and mark the second straight season the Penguins began the year 8-4 after 12 games.

Be YSU’s first win over Southern.

Improve the Penguins’ record to 4-1 at home.

Be the 204th in Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun ‘s career and his 80h at Youngstown State.

‘s career and his 80h at Youngstown State. Makeup Jerrod Calhoun the third coach in school history to record 80 wins.

Guins Nationally

As of Dec. 14, Bryce McBride leads the Nation with a .970 free-throw percentage, and Adrian Nelson Ranks 12th nationally with five double-doubles. Youngstown State also ranks eighth in the nation in scoring offense with 85.8 points per game and 20th with a .770 free-throw percentage.

Calling Long Distance

Over the last three games, Youngstown State has been quite prolific from beyond the 3-point arc. The Penguins have made at least 10 3-pointers in each contest and have totaled 37 or 12.3 per game during that span. Youngstown State made 10 against Wright State (Dec. 4), 16 against Westminster (Dec. 8) and 11 against Ohio (Dec. 11). Brandon Rush led the Penguins with 11 3-pointers while Dwayne Cohill had nine and Chris Shelton made five.