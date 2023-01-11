Men’s Basketball Hosts SIUE On Thursday

EASTERN ILLINOIS (6-11, 2-2 OVC) vs. SIUE (12-5, 3-1 OVC)

Thursday, Jan. 12 • 7:30 p.m

Charleston, Ill. • First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: EIU leads 17-9

LAST MEETING: @SIUE 66, EIU 52 on Feb. 21, 2022

GAME 18

Eastern Illinois looks to rebound from a pair of losses during its first road trip of the Ohio Valley Conference season. EIU had its four-game winning streak snapped with road losses at Tennessee Tech and Morehead State. Some of the things EIU had done extremely well during the course of the season came up short on the road as they shot just 16 free throws for the weekend while picking up 14 steals. On the season EIU averages 21 free throw attempts per game and 8.9 steals per game (first in the OVC). The Panthers are now 6-11 overall, 2-2 in the OVC in a tie for third in the league standings. SIUE is tied for first in the OVC at 3-1 as the Cougars have won five of their last six to stand at 12-5 overall.

HAFFNER NAMED OVC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Guard Cameron Haffner was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance off the bench in both games on the road. Haffner averaged 9.5 points per game knocking down 5-of-6 from 3-point range. He posted his second double figure scoring game this season with 11 points on Saturday at Morehead State. Haffner is currently tied for the team lead with 15 made 3-pointers and ranks sixth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.5 percent. He is the third different Panther to win OVC Freshman of the Week honors this season joining Kyle Thomas (twice) and Kyle Carlesimo .

LANE IN DOUBLE FIGURES AT MOREHEAD STATE AGAIN

Senior guard CJ Lane has found a knack for scoring in Panthers road games at Morehead State. Last season in his OVC debut at MSU, Lane scored his season high finishing with 20 points going 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Lane came off the bench on Saturday and was one of three Panthers in double figures finishing with 11 points. He was 2-of-5 from 3-point range in the game while going 3-of-3 from the free throw line. For the season Lane is shooting 81.3 percent from the foul line averaging 3.6 points per game.

UP NEXT

Saturday – January 14 vs. Little Rock … 3:30 pm on ESPN+