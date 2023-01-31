Men’s Basketball Hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday

Watch (SNY Channel Finder) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by hosting the Saint Louis University Billikens in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 pm The game is being presented by Ridgewood Savings Bank.

Fordham enters the game with a 17-4 overall record, 5-3 in the Atlantic 10, and is coming off an 85-70 A-10 win over George Washington in the Rose Hill Gym on Saturday afternoon while Saint Louis is 15-6 overall on the year, 7-1 in the Atlantic 10, following a 74-70 A-10 win at Davidson last Friday night.

The game will be televised on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with Mike Watts (PxP), Andrew Bogusch (analyst), and Maria Trivelpiece (sideline) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Thomas Aiello (PxP) and Ryan Gregware (analyst) behind the mics.

Tuesday night’s contest will be the 19th meeting between Fordham and Saint Louis on the Hardwood with the Billikens leading the all-time series, which started in 1971-72, 15-3. Saint Louis has taken the past five meetings, including last year’s meeting, 63-45, on January 15 in St. Louis as Gibson Jimerson scored a game-high 19 points for the Billikens while Darius Quisenberry finished with 15 for the Rams.

Notes

• Grad student forward Khalid Moore was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 24.5 ppg and 6.0 rpg in two Fordham wins last week.

• Moore is averaging 15.0 ppg, second on the team, and a team-best 6.6 rpg, along with 33 assists, 28 steals, and eight blocks.

• Freshman guard Will Richardson has turned it on over the past five games, averaging 11.8 ppg while shooting .537 from the field (22-41), .650 (13-20) from behind the arc.

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.0/game) and is 12th in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding (6.5).

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 16.8 ppg, sixth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 15.0 ppg, 13th in the A-10.

• Moore, who has four double-doubles this season, has set career-highs this year in scoring (30 vs. George Washington), rebounding (15, vs. Saint Joseph’s), assists (4), and steals (4).

• The 5-3 start to the A-10 season is also the first time the Rams are .500 or better after eight games since the 2007 season when they started out of conference play 5-3.

• The win over George Washington on January 28 marked the first time Fordham won four straight Atlantic 10 games since 2016.

• The last time the Rams won five straight A-10 games was in 2007.