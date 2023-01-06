Men’s Basketball Hosts Saint Joseph’s on Saturday

Watch (SNY Channel Finder) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by hosting the Saint Joseph’s University Hawks in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Saturday, January 7, at 2:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, Offensive rebound, steal, or assist. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the men’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to men’s basketball.

The game will be broadcast on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with Andrew Boguscjh (PxP), Scott Greene (analyst) and Maria Trivelpiece (sidelines) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Thomas Aiello ( PxP) and Mike Calamari (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 12-3 record and is coming off an 82-79 Atlantic 10 loss at Rhode Island on Wednesday night while Saint Joseph’s is 6-8 overall on the year, 0-2 in the Atlantic 10, following a 76 -56 A-10 loss at Dayton on Wednesday.

Saturday afternoon’s contest will be the 59th meeting between Fordham and Saint Joseph’s on the Hardwood with the Hawks leading the all-time series, which started in the 1919-20 season, 40-18, and taking won eight of the past nine over the Rams . Saint Joseph’s took the most recent matchup, 72-69, in Philadelphia last February 5 as Erik Reynolds III scored a game-high 23 points for the Hawks while Darius Quisenberry netted 19 for the Rams.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 8.0 rpg and has 34 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.3/game), is third in defensive rebounds (5.6/game), and is fourth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 18.0 ppg, fifth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 14.5 ppg, 12th in the A-10.

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 10.6 ppg and 5.2 rpg over the past seven games, shooting .711 (27-38) from the field, scoring a career-high 19 points against Wagner.

• On the year, Novitskyi is averaging 7.5 ppg and 4.9 rpg (third on team), shooting .695 (41-59) from the field, all off the bench.