Men’s Basketball Hosts OSU on Saturday
Eugene, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball hosts Oregon State on Saturday.
GAME INFO
When: Saturday, December 31
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM
THE MATCHUP
OSU leads the most contested series in NCAA history, 192-168. » The first meeting between the teams took place in 1903.
» Oregon went 3-0 vs. the Beavers last season, the first time either team has gone 3-0 vs. the other since UO went 3-0 in 1996-97.
DEFEATING PORTLAND
The Ducks beat the Pilots 78-56, dishing out 21 assists, the most since the team had 25 vs. Iowa in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
» Will Richardson set a new career high with 12 assists.
» Rivaldo Soares led the team in scoring, setting new career Highs in points (16) and 3-pointers made (4).
» Brennan Rigsby net four three’s, the most in his young career, tallying 14 points.
» Both Lok Wur (9) and Tyrone Williams (8) net new career-highs in points as well.
RECORD-BREAKING RICHARDSON
Will Richardson led UO with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the 78-65 win vs. Nevada.
» It’s the fourth triple-double in program history. Luke Jackson recorded two, one in 2001 and again in 2002, each with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Ron Lee notched the first in program history on Dec. 7, 1972 (15d, 12r, 11a).
» His 19 points are the most in a UO triple-double and he’s the first Pac-12 player with those stats or higher since Damon Stoudamire in 1995.
» He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Dec. 12, his third-career POTW award. UO Women’s player Endyia Rogers also earned the award on Monday, giving Ducks basketball the Weekly award sweep.