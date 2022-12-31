Men’s Basketball Hosts OSU on Saturday

Eugene, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

GAME INFO

When: Saturday, December 31

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM

THE MATCHUP

OSU leads the most contested series in NCAA history, 192-168. » The first meeting between the teams took place in 1903.

» Oregon went 3-0 vs. the Beavers last season, the first time either team has gone 3-0 vs. the other since UO went 3-0 in 1996-97.

DEFEATING PORTLAND

The Ducks beat the Pilots 78-56, dishing out 21 assists, the most since the team had 25 vs. Iowa in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

» Will Richardson set a new career high with 12 assists.

» Rivaldo Soares led the team in scoring, setting new career Highs in points (16) and 3-pointers made (4).

» Brennan Rigsby net four three’s, the most in his young career, tallying 14 points.

» Both Lok Wur (9) and Tyrone Williams (8) net new career-highs in points as well.