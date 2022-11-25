Men’s Basketball Hosts New Hampshire on Saturday

GW men’s basketball Returns to action on Saturday for game three of its four-game homestand as it welcomes New Hampshire to DC Tip is scheduled for 2 pm on NBC Sports Washington and ESPN+.

BISHOP NEARING 1,000 POINTS

James Bishop IV’s 25-point showing on Tuesday night brought him to the doorstep of the 1,000-point career milestone. Bishop enters Saturday’s contest with 996 career points in 68 career games between LSU and George Washington and will become GW’s first member of the 1,000-point club since Yuta Watanabe did so in 2017-18.

947 of the 996 points have come during his 52 games wearing the Buff & Blue, good for the seventh-best points per game average in program history at 18.2 ppg. Bishop has reached double figures in 45 of his 68 career games, including 24 20-point games, two 30-point games and a historic 44-point day against Hofstra last week.

TOP FLIGHT DUO

Bishop and Brendan Adams’ 45 combined points on Tuesday were nothing new for the Buff & Blue this season, as both have reached double figures in every game. Bishop (24.0 ppg) leads the A-10 in scoring and ranks fourth nationally while Adams (16.2) is ninth in the conference.

Combined, Bishop and Adams are the third-highest-scoring pair in the country with 40.2 ppg. Only Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor (42.2) and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick (41.8) have combined for more points per game this year.

START ME UP

GW has relied heavily on its typical starting five for production this year. The Quintet of James Bishop IV, Maximus Edwards, Brendan Adams, Ricky Lindo Jr. and Hunter Dean all enter Friday averaging at least 7.5 ppg.

The group has accounted for 86.6% of the Buff & Blue’s output this season, leading GW to an A-10-low 14.2 bench points per game. The Buff & Blue averaged 23.5 bench ppg in the first two contests, but have scored just 19 total in the last three games (6.3 per game), coinciding with Hunter Dean moving into the starting lineup.

A LOOK AT THE WILDCATS

New Hampshire enters Saturday’s contest with a 2-2 mark, defeating Brandeis and Fairfield before dropping consecutive games to Fordham and Boston University. UNH is led in scoring by Clarence Daniels II (16.8 ppg) and Kyree Brown (15.0), who combine for 31.8 of the team’s 70.0 ppg.

The Wildcats have been prolific from beyond the arc to start the campaign, making 9.0 3-pointers per contest at a 40.9% clip, the 21st-highest mark in the country. However, they have made just a combined 10 in their two losses. Led by Bill Herrion in his 18th season, New Hampshire was projected to finish seventh in the America East after a 15-13 (10-8) season last year.