Men’s Basketball Hosts Nevada on Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball hosts Nevada at 4 pm on Saturday.

Game Info

When: Saturday, December 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM

Promotion: The annual Teddy Bear toss. Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to benefit Toys for Tots.

HEAD TO HEAD

The series dates back to 1922 with Oregon leading 6-1.

» Coach Altman is 1-0 vs. Nevada as Oregon’s head coach, beating the Wolf Pack 56-43 on New Years Eve, 2012.

RICHARDSON OF LATE

Will Richardson has been carrying the load for the Ducks.

» In the last four games, he’s recorded 8+ assists three times, with 5+ in all four contests.

» Last 4 games avg: 19.3 ppg, (.509 FG%), 7.3a, 2.5 reb, 2.0 stl