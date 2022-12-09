Men’s Basketball Hosts Nevada on Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball hosts Nevada at 4 pm on Saturday.
Game Info
When: Saturday, December 10
Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM
Promotion: The annual Teddy Bear toss. Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to benefit Toys for Tots.
HEAD TO HEAD
The series dates back to 1922 with Oregon leading 6-1.
» Coach Altman is 1-0 vs. Nevada as Oregon’s head coach, beating the Wolf Pack 56-43 on New Years Eve, 2012.
RICHARDSON OF LATE
Will Richardson has been carrying the load for the Ducks.
» In the last four games, he’s recorded 8+ assists three times, with 5+ in all four contests.
» Last 4 games avg: 19.3 ppg, (.509 FG%), 7.3a, 2.5 reb, 2.0 stl
PAC-12 OPENER
Oregon stared conference play with a 74-60 win over WSU, improving to 10-1 at home vs. WSU under Coach Altman.
» N’Faly Dante tied his career high with 22 points, netting a career-best 11 field goals.
» Will Richardson (17 pts, 8 ast, 3 stl) scored 15+ for the third game in a row, tying a season-best with 8 assists.
» Rivaldo Soares more than doubled his career high in assists with 7, grabbing 5 rebounds along with 8 points.
» Tied at the half, UO outscored WSU by 14 in the second, forcing 17 turnovers and scoring 52 points in the paint.
» The 16 assists were a season-best for the Ducks.