Men’s Basketball hosts Morgan State Friday

The Hartford men’s basketball team returns to Chase Arena for the last time until January 23 as the Hawks welcome Morgan State at 6 pm Friday. It will be the first of two meetings this season between the two squads.

HARTFORD HAWKS (4-11) at MORGAN STATE BEARS (4-8, 0-0 MEAC)

LOCATION: Chase Family Arena (West Hartford, CT

DATE/TIME: Friday, December 30 (6 pm EST)

COVERAGE: Watch | Live Stats | Hartford Game Notes | Morgan State Game Notes

TWITTER: @HartfordMBB | #HawksRise

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford travels to perennial WCC contender San Francisco and lost to the Dons, 85-53, on December 22.

Michael Dunne connected on three three-pointers to lead the team with 15 points, while Jared Kimbrough added 10 points.

Hartford was without the services of leading scorer, Briggs McClain , for the second straight game. McClain has scored in double figures in 10 of his 12 games this season.

SCOUTING MORGAN STATE

When Morgan State steps on the court Friday, it will be just the second game since December 10.

The Bears are coming off a 93-68 road loss at the University of Arizona on December 22.

Three of Morgan State’s four victories have come against non-Division I opponents.

The combination of Isaiah Burke and Malik Miller are accounting for 43.4 percent of the MSU scoring, averaging 17.8 and 16.9 points, respectively.

Miller, a 6-4 guard, leads the team with 9.0 rebounds and 47 assists.

Morgan State leads the MEAC in scoring with 79.3 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

The first meeting between the two teams.

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford kicks off a string of four consecutive road games as the Hawks travel to Sacred Heart at 7 pm Saturday.