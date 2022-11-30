Men’s Basketball Hosts Maine on Wednesday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, by hosting the University of Maine Black Bears in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Wednesday, November 30, at 7:30 pm

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Grant DelVecchio (PxP) and Andrew Posadas (analyst) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Thomas Aiello (PxP) and Sam Davis (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 6-1 record and is coming off a 68-60 win over Harvard University on Sunday afternoon in the Rose Hill Gym while Maine is 4-2 on the year following a 70-63 loss at Brown University on Sunday .

Wednesday night’s contest will be the fifth meeting between Fordham and Maine on the hardwood, the first since 2018. The all-time series is tied, 2-2.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila recorded his first career double-double on Sunday vs. Harvard with 16 points and 15 rebounds, both career-highs.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 16.9 ppg while a grad student forward Khalid Moore is averaging 14.1 ppg.

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Tsimbila is leading Fordham in rebounding, averaging 8.1 rpg, while a senior Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 5.0 rpg.

• Among the nine new faces is one Division I grad transfer and seven true freshmen.