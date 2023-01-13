Men’s Basketball Hosts Loyola Chicago In USA Network Televised Game On Saturday

Saint Joseph’s (6-10, 0-4 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago (6-10, 0-4 A-10)

Saturday, January 14 | 12:30 pm | Hagan Arena

Series vs. Loyola Chicago: Saint Joseph’s leads 2-1

First Meeting: 11/18/16 at Saint Joseph’s, 71-57

Last Meeting: 11/16/19, Loyola Chicago, 85-68

Coach Lange All-Time vs. Loyola Chicago: 0-1

• Saint Joseph’s caps a two-game homestand on Saturday as the Hawks host Atlantic 10 newcomer Loyola Chicago.

• Saturday’s contest, set for a 12:30 pm tip, will be televised nationally on USA Network, with audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com.

• Saturday is the first of two meetings this season between the Hawks and Ramblers as the two teams will meet again on February 8 at Gentile Arena

• The Hawks are coming off a 92-80 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday.

• Cameron Brown led four Hawks in double figures on Wednesday as he matched his previous career-high mark of 25 points that he set at Temple earlier this season.

• Brown finished the night 8-14 from the floor, 6-11 from three-point range, and 3-4 from the foul line, while adding seven rebounds and two assists.

• Rasheer Fleming had a season-high 15 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

• Ejike Obinna shot 6-9 from the field and 2-4 from the foul line for a season-high 14 points, and grabbed six rebounds.

• Christian Winborne was the fourth Hawk in double figures as he finished with 10 points to go with three assists.

• Erik Reynolds II handed out a game-high seven assists and scored nine points versus the Dukes.

• The Hawks had a season-high 19 assists against Duquesne.