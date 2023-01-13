Men’s Basketball Hosts Loyola Chicago In USA Network Televised Game On Saturday

Saint Joseph’s (6-10, 0-4 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago (6-10, 0-4 A-10)
Saturday, January 14 | 12:30 pm | Hagan Arena
USA Network | Live Stats | Listen Live | Tickets

GAMEDAY LINKS
Saint Joseph’s: Roster | Schedule | Stats | Game Notes
Loyola Chicago: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

SERIES INFORMATION


Series vs. Loyola Chicago: Saint Joseph’s leads 2-1
First Meeting: 11/18/16 at Saint Joseph’s, 71-57
Last Meeting: 11/16/19, Loyola Chicago, 85-68
Coach Lange All-Time vs. Loyola Chicago: 0-1

• Saint Joseph’s caps a two-game homestand on Saturday as the Hawks host Atlantic 10 newcomer Loyola Chicago.

• Saturday’s contest, set for a 12:30 pm tip, will be televised nationally on USA Network, with audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com.

• Saturday is the first of two meetings this season between the Hawks and Ramblers as the two teams will meet again on February 8 at Gentile Arena

• The Hawks are coming off a 92-80 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday.

Cameron Brown led four Hawks in double figures on Wednesday as he matched his previous career-high mark of 25 points that he set at Temple earlier this season.

• Brown finished the night 8-14 from the floor, 6-11 from three-point range, and 3-4 from the foul line, while adding seven rebounds and two assists.

Rasheer Fleming had a season-high 15 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Ejike Obinna shot 6-9 from the field and 2-4 from the foul line for a season-high 14 points, and grabbed six rebounds.

Christian Winborne was the fourth Hawk in double figures as he finished with 10 points to go with three assists.

Erik Reynolds II handed out a game-high seven assists and scored nine points versus the Dukes.

• The Hawks had a season-high 19 assists against Duquesne.

