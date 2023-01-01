Men’s Basketball Hosts Lindenwood For OVC Opener

EASTERN ILLINOIS (4-9) vs. Lindenwood (5-8)

Thursday, Dec. 29 • 7:30 p.m

Charleston, Ill. • First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: First Meeting

GAME 14

Eastern Illinois opens Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday night as the Panthers host OVC newcomer Lindenwood. The Panthers enter the OVC opener with some confidence having won two straight to close out the non-conference schedule including a road win at Big Ten member Iowa, the Panthers fourth-ever win over a Power Five conference school. EIU enters the OVC schedule at 4-9 overall with the Panthers picked 9th in the OVC preseason poll. Lindenwood lost two straight to close out its non-conference season with a pair of road losses in Utah prior to the holiday break. Lindenwood enters its first season as an OVC member at 5-8 overall, the Lions were selected tenth in the OVC preseason poll.

HODGES OVC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kinyon Hodges was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week following his performance in the Panthers’ win at Iowa. Hodges scored 22 points going 10-of-15 from the floor with six assists and three steals. Seven of Hodges ten made field goals in the game were on dunks as EIU shot 60 percent in the game. Hodges is the Panthers leading scorer this season at 13.3 points per game which ranks 10th in the OVC. He has scored in double figures in nine of eleven games played this season and in his last two games played (Western Illinois and Iowa) is averaging 22.5 points per game shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.

THOMAS OVC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Kyle Thomas picked up his second OVC Freshman of the Week Honor following his efforts in the Panthers road win at Iowa. Thomas was 6-of-7 from the floor matching his season high with 13 points. He added a season high seven rebounds helping EIU win the battle on the glass against the Hawkeyes by a 42-38 margin. Over his last six games Thomas is shooting 69 percent from the floor with a pair of double figure scoring games. His first OVC Freshman of the Week Honor came after his performances against Northern Illinois & Blackburn.

UP NEXT

Saturday – December 31 vs. Southern Indiana … 3:30 pm on ESPN+