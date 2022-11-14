Men’s Basketball Hosts Lafayette In Home Opener On Monday

Saint Joseph’s (0-1) vs. Lafayette (0-2)

Monday, November 14 | 7 pm | Hagan Arena

GAMEDAY LINKS

Saint Joseph’s: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

Lafayette: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

• Saint Joseph’s opens the home portion of its 2022-23 schedule on Monday as the Hawks host Lafayette at 7 pm

• Monday’s contest, the first of two straight home games for St. Joe’s, will be streamed on ESPN+.

• The Hawks are coming off an 81-55 loss to #3 Houston in their season opener on Friday at the Veterans Classic.

• Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks with a team-high 17 points on a 6-11 shooting night versus the Cougars.

• Kacper Klaczek grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds in a starting role on Friday as he returned to Saint Joseph’s lineup after missing the final 19 games of last season with an injury.

• Playing in his first Collegiate game, freshman Rasheer Fleming finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

• Lynn Greer III scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out two assists in his first appearance in a Saint Joseph’s uniform on Friday.

• Saint Joseph’s defense held Houston to just 19.2 percent (5-26) shooting from three-point range.