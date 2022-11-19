Men’s Basketball Hosts Kid’s Day Game On Monday

EASTERN ILLINOIS (0-4) vs. St. Mary of the Woods (3-1)

Monday, Nov. 21 • 12 p.m

Charleston, Ill. • First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 FM WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: AS

GAME 5

Eastern Illinois looks to put one in the win column as the Panthers return home on Monday to host St. Mary of the Woods College for the Kid’s Day Game at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena. EIU trailed 26-20 at Halftime on Wednesday at Ohio State and closed to within three points early in the second half before dropping their second game this season against a Big Ten opponent. EIU is now 0-4 on the season. St. Mary of the Woods is 3-1 with a game on Saturday before the Terre Haute, Ind., based school visits EIU. SMWC is in just their second year as an NAIA program.

ROSE DELIVERS AGAINST THE BUCKEYES

Transfer guard Yaakema Rose Jr has had two games already this season against teams from the Big Ten Conference and in both instances has delivered double figure scoring. On Wednesday at Ohio State he was the Lone EIU player in double figures finishing with 17 points while adding six rebounds and three steals. Rose currently leads the Panthers in rebounds and steals while ranking second on the team in scoring.

AMONG THE NATIONAL LEADERS IN STEALS

Eastern Illinois has not one, but two players, currently ranked among the nation’s top players in steals in the early part of this season. Yaakema Rose Jr and Sincere Malone both rank 23rd in the NCAA in steals with 10. As a league the OVC has four players in the Top 25 in steals in Parker Stewart from UT Martin (2nd) and Myron Gardner from Little Rock (12th).

KID’S DAY GAME RETURNS FOR EIU MEN

The Kid’s Day Game Returns this season for the EIU men’s basketball team as the Panthers host St. Mary of the Woods on Monday. This is the second time the EIU men have hosted this game after previously beating Troy, 71-67, in 2016.

UP NEXT

Friday – November 25 at Ohio … 1 pm on ESPN3