Men’s basketball hosts Harvard, Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team will host Harvard and Dartmouth in a pair of games this weekend at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears will take on the Crimson on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 pm, before hosting the Big Green on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m

All three teams will be in search of their first Ivy League wins of the year, with Harvard having lost its conference opener to Princeton and Dartmouth to Cornell.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

Scouting the Bears

In Brown’s Ivy League opener against Penn, Nana Owusu-Anane posted a career performance with 16 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in his first collegiate double-double.

posted a career performance with 16 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in his first collegiate double-double. Kino Lilly Jr. had 28 points against the Quakers, his second-highest total of the season after his career-high 32 against Maine. It was also the third game this year that Lilly hit at least five threes.

Scouting the Crimson

Harvard fell by just three to Princeton last Saturday. The Crimson twice cut the Tigers’ lead to just two in the final minute of action, but just weren’t able to finish off the comeback after trailing by as many as 12 in the second half.

Chris Ledlum leads the team in both points (19.7) and rebounds (8.7). The marks are second and first in the Ivy League respectively.

Paxson Wojcik’s Younger brother, Denham, is a sophomore guard for the Crimson and has played in 12 games this year.

Scouting the Big Green

Dartmouth trailed by just one at the half against Cornell, but would eventually fall 74-63. Three members of the Big Green scored in double figures, with Dame Adelekun leading the way with 14.

Ryan Cornish leads the team with 11.2 points per game and 2.4 assists.



