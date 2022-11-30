Men’s Basketball Hosts East-West on Wednesday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (3-5) will host East-West University on Wednesday night from Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

The Lions are coming off of a loss to No. 16 Illinois on Friday in Champaign, Ill. Keenon Cole put up 20 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Kevin Caldwell Jr. collected 10 points.

Lindenwood has three players averaging double-digit points per game this season. Chris Childs (16.0) leads the squad, while Caldwell Jr. (15.1), and Cam Burrell (10.6) round out the top three scorers in points per contest. Burrell is shooting 50.7 percent from the field, which is second on the team behind Cole who is posting a 54.5 field goal percentage. Cole is also averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per night.

Caldwell Jr. is leading the team with 33 assists through eight games, while Burrell has collected a total of 12 blocks on the season. Brandon Trimble is leading the Lions with 12 steals on the defensive end, as he is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Lindenwood is 2-0 inside Hyland Arena this season, as the last win came in overtime over Idaho State one week ago. The Lions have played in two overtime games this season, and two of their losses this year have been by a combined four points. Lindenwood will hit the road on Saturday to take on Kansas City at 7:00 pm in Kansas City, Mo.