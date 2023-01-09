Men’s Basketball Hosts Dayton on Tuesday

Watch (SNY Channel Finder) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by hosting the University of Dayton Flyers in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, January 10, at 7:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, Offensive rebound, steal, or assist. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the men’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to men’s basketball.

The game will be broadcast on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with Andrew Boguscjh (PxP), Andrew Posadas (analyst) and Maria Trivelpiece (sidelines) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Thomas Aiello ( PxP) and Sam Davis (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 13-3 record and is coming off a 66-54 Atlantic 10 win over Saint Joseph’s in the Rose Hill Gym last Saturday afternoon while Dayton is 11-5 overall on the year, 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 , following a 76-56 A-10 win over Saint Joseph’s in Dayton last Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s contest will be the 40th meeting between Fordham and Dayton on the Hardwood with the Flyers leading the all-time series, which started in 1952-53, 33-6, and have won 17 of the last 18 match-ups. Dayton won last year’s matchup, 68-61, on January 25 in Dayton as DaRon Holmes scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Flyers while Darius Quisenberry finished with 17 points for the Rams.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 7.7 rpg and has 36 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.3/game), is tied for fifth in defensive rebounds (5.3/game), and is fifth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 17.8 ppg, fifth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 14.2 ppg, 14th in the A-10.

• Moore has set career-highs this year in scoring (25 vs. CCSU), rebounding (15, vs. Saint Joseph’s), assists (4), and steals (4).

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 9.8 ppg and 5.3 rpg over the past eight games, shooting .651 (28-43) from the field, scoring a career-high 19 points against Wagner.

• On the year, Novitskyi is averaging 7.3 ppg and 4.9 rpg (third on team), shooting .656 (42-64) from the field, all off the bench.