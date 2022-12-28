Men’s Basketball Hosts Davidson on Wednesday

Watch (CBSSN Channel Finder) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and open Atlantic 10 play by hosting the Davidson College Wildcats in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Wednesday, December 28, at 7:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, Offensive rebound, steal, or assist. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the men’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to men’s basketball.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network with Tom McCarthy (PxP) and Steve Lappas (analyst) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Sam Davis (PxP) and Ryan Gregware (analyst ) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 12-1 record and is coming off an 80-77 overtime win over VMI in the Rose Hill Gym on December 22 while Davidson is 7-5 on the year following a 73-70 loss to Northeastern at home on December 21.

Wednesday night’s contest will be the 16th meeting between Fordham and Davidson on the hardwood. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 13-2.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 7.8 rpg and has 31 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.4/game), is third in defensive rebounds (5.8/game), and is fourth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 18.1 ppg, fifth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 15.8 ppg, tenth in the A-10.

• Moore is averaging 17.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg over the past six games and netted a career-high 25 points vs. CCSU.

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 11.2 ppg and 5.6 rpg over the past five games, shooting .750 (21-28) from the field, scoring a career-high 19 points against Wagner.

• The 2022-2023 Fordham Rams have won their first eleven home games.

• The 2022-2023 Fordham Rams enter the Davidson game with an eleven-game winning streak, the longest since the longest since a 14-game streak in 1990-1991.

• Fordham is looking to win its Atlantic 10 opener for the second straight season.

• Last year, the Rams upended La Salle, 69-61, in Philadelphia in their first conference game of the year.

• The game features two first-year head coaches who served as associate head coaches at their school last year.