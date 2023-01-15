Men’s Basketball Hosts Dartmouth on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball hosts Dartmouth College on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16 at 2:00 pm (ESPN+) at Lavietes Pavilion as the Crimson closes out its Ivy League home opening weekend and continues a span of six home games in seven contests from Jan. 14 Thu Feb. 11.

What to Know

Harvard trails Dartmouth all-time, 94-98, in a series that dates to the 1900-01 season. Harvard has won eight of the last 10 meetings, going back to the 2016-17 season. The Crimson holds a 22-6 mark against the Big Green under Tommy Amaker The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball.

The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball. Under the leadership of Tommy Amaker , The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, Harvard has engaged with the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Crimson has made multiple trips to play Howard in Washington, DC, including over MLK weekend in 2016 and 2019, while also touring the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The team has also made two trips to Atlanta in recent seasons, playing at Mercer in 2018 and at Morehouse – Dr. King’s alma mater – earlier this year. While in Atlanta, the Crimson has attended Sunday services at Ebenezer Baptist Church and visited The King Center, spending time at the Tomb of Dr. King.

totaled a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Crimson held the Lions below 30 percent shooting while gaining a 50-24 rebounding margin as Harvard defeated Columbia, 73-51, on Jan. 14. Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team Highs in points (19.5), rebounds (9.1), and steals per game (1.7), scoring in double figures in 17 of 18 games, netting 20 or more points eight times, and posting six double-doubles, including four in his last five outings. He has scored in double figures in 11 straight games and grabbed eight or more rebounds in 10 straight contests.

In the NCAA, Ledlum Ranks 12 th in field goals (135), 25th th in points (351), 29 th in points per game (19.5), 35 th in rebounds (165), 37 th in rebounds per game (9.2), 48 th in Offensive rebounds per game (3.06), and 43 rd in double-doubles (six).

Junior guard Sam Silverstein has tallied 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line. He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in minutes per game (32.4), seventh in steals per game (1.3), and ninth in rebounds per game (5.6). In Ivy only play, they Rank ninth in rebounds per game (5.8). Silverstein scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds and three assists at Fordham (Nov. 27) before grabbing a career-best 10 rebounds at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). They notched 13 points and five steals vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Over the Crimson’s first week he posted 13 points and eight boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13), scored 14 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and netted 12 points with five rebounds at Morehouse (Nov. 7).

has compiled 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. In Ivy play, he has posted 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point distance. Tretout scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-8 field goals in the OT win at Maine (Dec. 28). He tallied 15 points and five rebounds at Yale (Jan. 7) and netted 11 points vs. Columbia (Jan. 14). Tretout totaled 10 points and six rebounds at Fordham (Nov. 27) and notched 12 points vs. Elon (Nov. 13). Junior forward Justice Ajogbor Ranks second in the Ivy League with 1.7 blocks per game and has added 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. In Ivy play, he paces the conference with 2.8 blocks per game and has shot 73.3 percent from the floor. Ajogbor tallied career highs in points (14), rebounds (six), and minutes (26) vs. UMass (Dec. 2). At No. 4 Kansas (Dec. 22), he blocked four shots and added eight points and four boards. Ajogbor tallied 10 points, nine boards, and four blocks vs. Columbia (Jan. 14). He is the only student-athlete to start all 18 games for the Crimson this year and has tallied multiple blocks in each of 10 games this year. In the NCAA rankings, they stand 51 St in total blocks (30) and 60 th in blocks per game (1.67).

exploded for 23 points, six assists, and three steals, while making 8-of-12 field goals, 4-of-6 triples, and 3-of-3 free throws vs. Elon (Nov. 13). For the year, he has averaged 6.6 points, a team-best 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. Nelson has distributed five or more assists in each of five games this season. At No. 4 Kansas (Dec. 22), he tallied 10 points and a game-best four assists. Nelson distributed a career-high seven assists at Princeton (Dec. 31). He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in assists per game (3.5) and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8). In Ivy only play, he stands fourth in assists per game (3.3) and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). First-year forward Chisom Okpara has averaged 8.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on the year, scoring in double figures six times. In Ivy only play, he has shot 61.1 percent from the field. He dropped a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 field goals with eight rebounds vs. Siena (Nov. 20) before tallying 16 points and six rebounds vs. Tufts (Dec. 4). In his first Ivy game, he netted 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards at Princeton (Dec. 31). He notched 10 points and five boards at UC Irvine (Dec. 20), posted 11 points on 4-of-5 field goals vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and grabbed 10 rebounds at Northeastern (Nov. 16). Okpara has won Ivy League Rookie of the Week three times (Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Dec. 26).

has registered 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on the year. Sakota has scored in double figures seven times this season. He hit a career-high six 3-pointers for a season-best 18 points vs. Tufts (Dec. 4). Sakota scored 14 points vs. Elon (Nov. 13), 13 points at Holy Cross (Nov. 30) and at Brown (Jan. 6), and 12 points at UC Irvine (Dec. 20). As a team, Harvard Ranks second in the Ivy League in blocks per game (4.06), points per game allowed (63.6), opponent field goal percentage (.406), opponent 3-point percentage (.307), and steals per game (7.61). In Ivy play only, the Crimson leads the conference in scoring defense (61.5), field goal percentage defense (.393), rebounds per game (40.3), rebounding margin (7.8), and blocks per game (7.8). In the national rankings, Harvard sits 17thth in fewest fouls per game (13.9), 41St in scoring defense (63.6), 53rd in rebounding margin (5.0), 58th in field goal percentage defense (40.6), 59th in blocks per game (4.3), and 60th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.7).

Next Up

Harvard hosts Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm (ESPN+) in its third straight home game at Lavietes Pavilion.