Men’s basketball hosts Columbia Wednesday afternoon

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton men’s basketball plays a rare Matinee game the day before Thanksgiving when the Bearcats (2-2) host Ivy League member Columbia (2-4) at 2 pm Wednesday at the Events Center.

Binghamton will look to snap a two-game losing streak and reignite an offense that averaged 82.5 points in its first two games but dropped to 56.0 ppg. in its last two.

The Bearcats have four players averaging in double figures, led by junior guard John McGriff (12.0 ppg.).

Columbia has played six games in the season’s first 14 days. The Lions have already lost twice to America East members (UMass Lowell and Maine), falling in double figures each time.

QUICK HITS

• This is Binghamton’s 77th season of basketball, 22nd in DI and the America East

• The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth of nine in the AE Coaches’ Preseason Poll — tied for the highest in the program’s 22 years of conference membership

• Today is the second of back-to-back home games and a stretch of 5-of-6 at home

• BU Returns four starters but only 61% of scoring and 63% of minutes (8 departures)

• BU has the third-oldest roster in the country with an average age of 22.0 years

About Binghamton

• Coming off a 75-60 home loss to Sacred Heart on Saturday

• Shot just 39 percent from the field and hit just 4-of-20 from 3-point range

• Led 12-1 six min. into the game but trailed by five at half and by as many as 22 in the second

• Jacob Falko (15 pts.), John McGriff (12) and Christian Hinckson (10) led offense

• It was the third time in four games that McGriff reached double digits

About Columbia

• Coming off a 96-44 home win over DIII SUNY Maritime on Sunday

• Led 53-16 at half and shot 56% for the game

• Have lost two lopsided games against America East members Maine (93-70) and UMass Lowell (89-62)

• Went 4-22 last season but one of the ‘W’s was an OT win over BU

• Returned two starters and 10 letterwinners from a year ago

• Have been starting three freshman and four underclassmen in all

All-time series vs. Columbia

• Columbia leads the all-time series 4-1 and has won the last three

• The Lions rallied from 16 points down in the final 6+ minutes to win last year’s Matchup in NYC, 85-77

• The home team has won four of the five meetings

• BU’s Lone win was a strong 70-42 result Nov. 26, 2002 at West Gym

• Binghamton is 6-19 all-time against the Ivy League