Men’s basketball hosts Colgate Wednesday night

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton men’s basketball (3-5) renews its rivalry with a familiar in-state foe when two-time reigning Patriot League Champion Colgate (5-5) comes to town for a Wednesday night encounter. The teams will tip-off at approximately 8 pm following the Women’s basketball game (at 5:30 pm) at the Events Center.

QUICK HITS

• This is Binghamton’s 77th season of basketball, 22nd in DI and the America East

• The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth of nine in the AE Coaches’ Preseason Poll — tied for the highest in the program’s 22 years of conference membership

• Today is the last of three straight at home in an eight-day span

• BU Returns four starters but only 61% of scoring and 63% of minutes (8 departures)

• BU has the third-oldest roster in the country with an average age of 22.0 years

About Binghamton

• Coming off a 69-66 home loss at the buzzer to Stonehill on Saturday

• Never led in the game but tied it with 4.8 to play on a Jacob Falko layup

• Stonehill took inbounds, made two passes upcourt and hit a GW 3-pointer at Horn

• Falko and John McGriff had 15 points apiece

• Miles Gibson (13 pts., 9 rebs.) and Christian Hinckson (10 pts.) also in double digits

• Trailed by as many as 11 points but clawed back with Falko (11 pts.) and Gibson (8) keying Offensive push in second half

• Were plus-9 on the glass but Stonehill made 17-of-21 free throws

• Have now dropped three straight games and five of the last six

About Colgate

• Coming off a 93-66 loss at No. 15 Auburn is Friday

• Three of the team’s other losses were by five or fewer points

Top team in Patriot League and two-time reigning Champion

• Receiving votes in the latest CollegeInsider Mid-Major Top 25 poll

• Have advanced to the NCAA tournament three times in the last four years

• Returned three starters and 10 lettermen from a 23-12 team

• Beat Syracuse for second straight year, 80-68, on Nov. 15

• Led by PL Preseason Player and Defensive Player of the Year Tucker Richardson (1,400+ pts)

All-time series vs. Colgate

• Colgate leads the series 12-5 and has won two straight

• BU won three straight between 2015-17

• The teams have played since the 2019-20 season when visiting Colgate posted an 82-74 win at Events Center

• BU is 10-33 all-time against teams from the Patriot League

Bearcats getting familiar with close games

Four of BU’s first seven games (against Division I opponents) this season have been decided by three or fewer points and the Bearcats are 2-2 in those games. Binghamton played just four games all last season that were decided by that narrow margin and were 1-3 with the one win coming in the America East tournament (72-69 over UNH).

Buzzer Bummer against Stonehill

The Bearcats suffered a tough 69-66 loss to first-year Division I member Stonehill on Saturday when the Skyhawks hit the GW 3-pointer at the buzzer. It was an Odd sequence with BU tying it up on a driving layup by Jacob Falko with 4.8 left. Stonehill inbounded but stood still with the ball for at least one second in their backcourt, appearing to concede overtime. But the visitors then rifled the ball up the sidelines with two passes and released the winning shot before the Horn sounded.

Falko named BU Athlete of the Week

Senior guard Jacob Falko was selected as BU’s Miller Auto Team Student-Athlete of the Week on Nov. 28 after averaging 22.0 points in a 1-1 week. Falko scored 24 points, including a key 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left that sparked a late comeback win against Columbia. Falko then added 20 points at La Salle. In the two games, he shot 53% from the field, hit 6-of-12 3-pointers and added 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

70 remains tipping “point”

The 70-point scoring mark remains a key indicator for Binghamton’s success. Early this season, BU is 3-0 when they score more than 70 and 0-4 when they are at or below 70. Last season, BU was 8-2 when they reached 70 points and 3-15 when they came in under 70 .