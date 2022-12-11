Men’s Basketball Hosts CCSU on Sunday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, by hosting the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday, December 11, at 1:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, Offensive rebound, steal, or assist. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the men’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to men’s basketball.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Mike Watts (PxP), Grant DelVecchio (analyst), and Maria Trivelpiece (sidelines) announcing as well as broadcast on www.wfuvsports.org with Sam Davis (PxP) and Thomas Aiello (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 10-1 record and is coming off a 77-62 win over Binghamton University in the Rose Hill Gym on Friday night while Central Connecticut is 1-9 on the year following a 59-50 win over Columbia University in New Britain is Friday night.

Sunday afternoon’s contest will be the fifth meeting between Fordham and Central Connecticut on the Hardwood with the Rams leading the all-time series, 3-1. Fordham took the most recent meeting, 89-83 in double overtime, last year on November 28 in New Britain as Darius Quisenberry scored a game-high 25 points and Chuba Ohms added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 7.6 rpg and has 24 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.4/game), is fourth in defensive rebounds (5.8/game), and is sixth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 18.1 ppg, sixth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 14.6 ppg.

• Moore is averaging 14.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg over the past four games.

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Tsimbila is leading Fordham in rebounding, averaging 7.6 rpg, while Moore is averaging 5.9 rpg, and senior Rostyslav Novitskyi 5.2 rpg.

• Novitskyi is averaging 14.0 ppg and 6.7 rpg over the past three games, shooting .714 (15-21) from the field.

• The 2022-2023 Fordham Rams have won their first nine home games.

• The 2022-2023 Fordham Rams enter the Central Connecticut State game with a nine-game winning streak, the longest since the longest since a nine-game streak in 2015-2016.

• The last ten-game winning streak for a Fordham team came from the 1990-1991 squad.