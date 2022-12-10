Men’s Basketball Hosts Brown on Saturday Afternoon

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s basketball Returns to the Breslin Center for just its fourth home game of the season, hosting Brown on Saturday, Dec. 10 (4:30 p.m., BTN). The Spartans are coming off a 67-58 win at Penn State.

Saturday’s game against Brown is the team’s 11th in 33 days since the start of the season. Following the Brown game, the Spartans will play two games (Oakland and Buffalo) in the next 23 days. Per KenPom.com, Michigan State has faced the 2nd-toughest slate of opposing offenses in the country, the 15th-toughest slate of opposing defenses and Ranks No. 8 overall in strength of schedule.

The game will air live on BTN, with Mike Hall and Jess Settles calling all of the action. The TCF Bank Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 Affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channels 133 or 195 on SiriusXM and channel 957 on the SiriusXM app.

About the Spartans

Michigan State enters the game on Sunday with a 6-4 overall record after facing one of the nation's toughest schedules during the first 10 games of the season.

Through 10 games, senior guard Tyson Walker leads the team in scoring with 14.4 ppg, while adding 2.8 rpg and 3.9 apg. He is one of four players scoring in double figures

Graduate forward Joey Hauser is second on the team in scoring with 13.1 ppg and leads the team with 7.6 rebounds, while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from 3-point land.

Senior forward Malik Hall who has missed the last six games, is fourth on the team with 12.0 ppg and third with 5.3 rpg.

Junior guard AJ Hoggard is third on the team with 12.7 ppg, fourth with 4.3 rpg and leads the team (and is third in the Big Ten) with 5.9 apg.

Three other players are averaging at least 6.0 points … Sophomore Pierre Brooks, who has started five games, is averaging 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Junior forward Mady Sissoko , who scored 16 points and had eight rebounds in the win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15, is averaging 7.2 points and is second on the team with 5.7 rebounds, while sophomore guard Jaden Akins is adding 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds.

A Family Affair

Saturday’s game against Brown will be a unique experience for Michigan State Assistant Coach Doug Wojcik and his family.

One of Brown’s starters through 10 games this year is his son, senior guard Paxson Wojcik.

Paxson, a team captain, is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game, second on the team with 6.3 rebounds and leads the team with 2.9 assists per game.

Wojcik’s wife, Lael, will be in attendance along with the family’s youngest son, Denham, who is a sophomore guard at Harvard.

About Brown

Brown enters the game on Saturday with a 6-4 overall record.

This will be the seventh road game for the bears, finishing off a 5-game road trip.

Brown is 4-2 on the road, with wins over Central Connecticut, Bryant, Hartford, and Rhode Island.

Their four losses on the season have come to UMass Lowell and Colgate at home, and Vermont and Loyola (Md.).

Brown has three players scoring double digits on the year, led by their backcourt averaging 28.7 ppg combined.

Series History