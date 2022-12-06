Men’s Basketball Hosts Ball State On Wednesday

EASTERN ILLINOIS (2-7) vs. Ball State (4-4)

Wednesday, Dec. 7 • 7 p.m

Charleston, Ill. • First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 FM WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: BALL leads 18-5

LAST MEETING: @BALL 75, EIU 55 is Dec. 21, 2021

GAME 10

Eastern Illinois looks for its second straight win when the Panthers host Ball State on Wednesday night. EIU improved to 2-7 on the season with a 93-43 win over Blackburn College on Saturday as the Panthers are in the midst of a four-game homestand. Ball State will be the fourth different team from the Mid-American Conference that EIU has faced this season having already played Central Michigan, Ohio and Northern Illinois. Ball State enters at 4-4 on the season and is coached by former EIU Assistant Coach Michael Lewis.

THOMAS NAMED OVC CO-FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

For the third straight week an EIU player picked up a Weekly OVC award as Kyle Thomas was named the Ohio Valley Conference co-Freshman of the Week. Thomas averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in contests against Northern Illinois and Blackburn College. Thomas had eight points against NIU before scoring 13 in Saturday’s win over Blackburn. He added two assists, two steals and two blocks to his Weekly totals while shooting 69.1 percent from the field. Thomas ranks 11th in the OVC with six blocks for the year.

DONALDSON IMPROVING PRODUCTION

Caleb Donaldson continues to improve his production as he was EIU’s leading scorer for the third straight game finishing with 16 points in the win over Blackburn College. Donaldson, a 1,000 point scorer during three seasons at St. Cloud State, has scored in double figures in four of the last five games averaging 11.1 points per game and shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

EIU WITH SEASON BEST SHOOTING AVERAGE ON SATURDAY

EIU had its best night shooting this season in Saturday’s win over Blackburn as the Panthers were 39-of-71 finishing at 54.9 percent. It was the second time this season EIU has been over 50 percent. The Panthers are shooting 47.4 percent from the field in the last five games.

UP NEXT

Saturday – December 10 vs. Western Illinois … 2 pm on ESPN+