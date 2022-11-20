Men’s Basketball Hosts #3 Houston on Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball hosts No. 3 ranked Houston on Sunday at 6:30 pm in Matthew Knight Arena.

GAME INFO

When: Sunday, November 20

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM

THE MATCHUP

This will be the 5th Matchup for the two schools, Houston holding a 3-1 advantage.

» UH defeated UO 78-59 last season at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

» Coach Altman is 1-2 at Oregon vs. the Cougars, defeating UH 78-66 in 2019.

MONTANA STATE WIN

Five players scored in double digits for the first time this season.

» Kel’el Ware netted 16 points, the most in his young career, grabbing seven rebounds with two blocks. He’s got at least one block in all three games this season.

» Nate Bittle got his first career start and has scored 10 points in each game this season.

» Oregon hit 12 threes on the night and has won 26 contests in a row when hitting 10-plus three-pointers.