Men’s Basketball Hosts #3 Houston on Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball hosts No. 3 ranked Houston on Sunday at 6:30 pm in Matthew Knight Arena.
GAME INFO
When: Sunday, November 20
Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM
THE MATCHUP
This will be the 5th Matchup for the two schools, Houston holding a 3-1 advantage.
» UH defeated UO 78-59 last season at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
» Coach Altman is 1-2 at Oregon vs. the Cougars, defeating UH 78-66 in 2019.
MONTANA STATE WIN
Five players scored in double digits for the first time this season.
» Kel’el Ware netted 16 points, the most in his young career, grabbing seven rebounds with two blocks. He’s got at least one block in all three games this season.
» Nate Bittle got his first career start and has scored 10 points in each game this season.
» Oregon hit 12 threes on the night and has won 26 contests in a row when hitting 10-plus three-pointers.
OPENING NIGHT
Oregon defeated FAMU 80-45, led by N’Faly Dante’s sixth-career double-double (16 pts, 10 reb). Dante’s 10+ rebound effort was his third in a row dating back to last season.
» The Ducks improved to 11-2 in season openers under Altman.
» UO is now 129-18 when scoring 80+ in the Altman era and 209-24 when holding the opponent under 70.
» Freshman Kel’el Ware scored eight points and blocked three shots in his debut.
» In addition to his double-double, Dante also notched a career-best four steals in the game.