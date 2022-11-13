Men’s Basketball Host Virginia Wesleyan Monday Night

Virginia Wesleyan (3-0) at Old Dominion (1-1)

When: 7 pm – Monday

Where: Chartway Arena

Live Stream: ESPN+

Live Stats: click here

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team starts a busy week on Monday night with a 7 pm tip against Virginia Wesleyan inside Chartway Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (1-1) enters after a 71-59 loss to Drexel on Friday night. Ben Stanley topped the team in scoring with 18 points, while Chaunce Jenkins added nine and Imo Essien along with Tyreek Scott-Grayson had eight points apiece. On the boards, Stanley and Mekhi Long were Tops with six, while Scott-Grayson and Faizon Fields had five.

On the season, Stanley leads in scoring with a 19 ppg average with Long following him at 13.5 points per game. Long and Scott-Grayson share the rebound lead at 8.0 per game.

Virginia Wesleyan opened its season with a 76-51 win over Regent on November 9, before winning its TowneBank Tipoff defeating Colby-Sawyer 73-46 and St. John Fisher 80-69. Omari DeVeraux scored 21 points to lead three in double figures as the Marlins captured their tipoff tournament. Amari Moorer had 13 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Crump added 12 points and five rebounds.

On the season, DeVeraux leads the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game, while Anthony Jackson averages 12 points per game and Crump chips in 10 per contest. Moorer leads the team in rebounds at 7.5 per game, while Crump hauls in five per game.

The Monarchs will next head to Charleston, South Carolina for the Shriner’s Children’s Charleston Classic and will open the event on Thursday taking on Virginia Tech at 2 pm on ESPN2.