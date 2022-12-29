Men’s Basketball Host No. 4 West Liberty on New Year’s Eve

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State University men’s basketball team will host nationally ranked West Liberty at 4 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31 for its final game of the 2022 portion of its schedule inside AC Jordan Arena.

The Series

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against West Liberty all-time. Saturday’s meeting will be the third meeting between the two teams dating back to the 2012-13 season. In both setbacks, Bowie State suffered at least 20-point losses. The Hilltoppers defeated the Bulldogs, 108-85 in West Liberty on Jan. 3, 2022.

Last Time Out

Bowie State (4-10, 2-1 CIAA) dropped a 75-62 decision to the Rams of Winston-Salem State on Dec. 19. The Bulldogs trailed 37-21 at the break and was able to outscore WSSU, 41-38 in the second half but the Rams were able to hold on for the win after pushing its lead to as large as 16 with 3:15 remaining . Quinton Drayton (Bowie, MD) led the way offensively with 17 points while Caleb Johnson (Baltimore, MD) added 14 points.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Mark Bradshaw (West Chester, PA) leads BSU in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game while Drayton follows with 10.9 points, respectively. The top rebounder for the Bulldogs Joel Webb (Forestville, MD) who posts 4.7 rebounds per game while Anthony Carpenter (Reisterstown, MD) is right behind at 4.2 rebounds per night, respectively. Through 14 games, the Bulldogs have been outscored by their opponents by a 5.0 scoring margin as BSU averages 71.1 points per game compared to their opponents’ 76.1 points.

A Look at the No. 4 Hilltoppers

WLU is 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Mountain East Conference (MEC). The Hilltoppers last competed on Dec. 17-18 during the DII Holiday Hoops Classic, going 1-1. West Liberty defeated Missouri S&T, 96-88 after falling to 91-83 to Lubbock Christian (TX) during the opening day. Bryce Butler scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting while Malik McKinney and Steve Cannady both contributed 20 and 13 points, respectively.

The Hilltoppers rank second in the Nation in scoring offense, posting 98.6 points per game in 11 games. Butler is third among DII in points per game (24.0) and seventh in total points (264).

Upcoming Schedule

The Bulldogs will return to conference play on Jan. 5 with a three-game home slate beginning with Saint Augustine’s inside AC Jordan Arena at 7:30 pm

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.