Men’s Basketball Holds Off Pepperdine In Diamond Head Classic Opener

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team started the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic with a 76-70 win over Pepperdine Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

With the win, UH (7-3) advanced to the tournament semifinals where they will meet Washington State on Friday at 7 pm It is the second time in the last three years and the fifth time overall that UH has moved into the Championship bracket of the tournament.

The Rainbow Warriors also ended a four-game Diamond Head Classic skid, winning their first game since the 2019 opening round vs. UTEP. UH led from wire-to-wire, but it didn’t come easy as the ‘Bows, who built a 19-point lead had to stave off a late Pepperdine rally.

Four players scored in double figures led by Noel Coleman’s 22 points. Kamaka Hepa finished with 19 points, JoVon McClanahan had a career-high 17 points and Samuta Avea notched his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UH scored eight of the game’s first 10 points to start a strong first half. The ‘Bows held a 38-24 lead at the break with Coleman and Hepa combining for 30 of the team’s points. UH shot 50 percent while out-rebounding the Waves 18-10 in the first 20 minutes.

UH built a 19-point bulge and led 55-36 with a little less than 13 minutes left. But with Coleman and Avea saddled with foul trouble, Pepperdine made a move. The Waves went on a 20-5 run to cut it to a 60-56 deficit with 4:36 left.

UH however responded with eight of the next 10 points, including a clutch McClanahan three-pointer, to build the lead back to double-digits. The ‘Bows held the Waves without a field goal for a nearly four-minute span to secure the win.

Thursday’s Results

SMU 85, Iona 81

Utah State 84, Seattle 56

Washington State 66, George Washington 64

Hawai’i 76, Pepperdine 70

Friday’s Schedule

Seattle vs. Iona, 11:30 a.m

Utah State vs. SMU, 2:00 p.m

Pepperdine vs. George Washington, 5:00 p.m

Hawai’i vs. Washington State, 7:00 p.m



