Men’s Basketball Holds Local Media Day

The East Carolina men’s basketball team held its annual local media day on Wednesday afternoon in Towne Bank Tower as the start of the 2022-23 basketball season inches closer.

First-year head coach Michael Schwartz addressed the media for 15 minutes about his team and the upcoming season followed by players and assistant coaches speaking with the media.

“We’re really excited right now about the season,” Schwartz said. “We had our 16th practice yesterday; we play 20 days from today in our opener against Mercer. We’ve still got 20 days left to continue to improve and keep building on what we’re trying to do.”

ECU Returns six players from last year’s team and welcomes 10 new faces to its roster.

“We want to establish a true identity of who our program is defensively,” Schwartz said. “Obviously, it’s not just on the defensive side of the ball but establishing an identity that is not as much what we do, but how we do it and how that equates to success.”

Tickets are still available for the 2022 Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon on Oct. 26 from 11:30 am-1:00 pm located in Harvey Hall. Individual tickets are $20 and $200 for a table of 10 seats and fans can RSVP by Oct. 24.

Fans can also attend Minges Madness at 7 pm for a free, interactive event that will feature a dunk contest, three-point contest, performances by the ECU Dance Team, the ECU Drumline and an opportunity to meet coaches and student-athletes for the men’s and Women’s basketball teams. Gates open at 6:30 pm at Gate 2 of Minges Coliseum and free parking is available in the Shreve Silver Lot.

Season tickets are still available as the Pirates tip off their 91St season is Nov. 8 at 7 pm against Mercer inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.