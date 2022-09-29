Men’s Basketball Holds First Official Practice for 2022-23 Season

CULLOWHEE, NC – The Western Carolina men’s basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 preseason on Monday afternoon on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center.

“We ask our guys to answer these three questions every day: are we relentless? Are we competing? And are we together? Today, we answered yes to all of those. It was a good first day,” said head Coach Justin Gray .

The high-energy practice lasted roughly two and a half hours fostering a very competitive environment. Offensively, the team’s focus was its pace as WCU looks to be one of the fastest offensive teams in the country. Defensively, the focus continues to be intensity on guarding the ball, physicality, and rebounding.

Alongside four returning members of the roster from a season ago, the Catamounts welcome 11 new players and a new Assistant Coach in Ryne Lightfoot .

Western Carolina students and fans are encouraged to come out and meet the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams as Catamount Basketball presents “A Night in the Whee,” brought to you by Prospect Cullowhee. Slated for Wednesday, Oct. 12, the event will be hosted by Brian Boyer of WCU’s Department of Residential Living. Doors open at 6:15 pm and the event starts at 7 pm

Fans can register for a chance to win great prizes and will have the opportunity to compete in different contests throughout the night alongside the basketball student-athletes. At the end of the night, fans can participate in “Gameday 101” led by the Catamount spirit teams and coaches to prepare you for a gameday at the Ramsey Center. WCU students receive FREE pizza while supplies last starting at 6:15 pm in the Northeast Concourse. For more information contact 828-227-2513.

Western Carolina opens the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 visiting SEC-foe Georgia and tips off the home portion of its schedule on Sunday, Nov. 13.

