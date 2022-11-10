Men’s Basketball Hits The Show-Me State to Face Missouri

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team is back in action on Friday night, facing Missouri. It’ll mark the third straight year the Quakers have played an SEC team on the road; they beat Alabama to open the 2019-20 season and fell at Arkansas last year.

GAME 2 – PENN (0-1) at MISSOURI (1-0)

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 | 7 p.m. (8 p.m. Eastern)

Mizzou Arena | Columbia, Mo.

Watch Live on SEC Network+ ($) | Live Stats

Penn Game Notes | Missouri Game Notes

The Penn-Missouri Series

*This is the first meeting between the Quakers and the Tigers in men’s hoops.

*In fact, this trip to the Show-Me State is just the second in program history, the other coming December 2, 1995 when the Quakers lost at Saint Louis, 58-51.

*Penn is 7-18 overall against current SEC programs, including a loss at Arkansas last year. That said, the Quakers went to Alabama to open the 2019-20 season and beat the Crimson Tide, 81-80, in head Coach Nat Oats’ ‘Bama debut.

Penn Picked to Win Ivy League

*Penn was (barely) picked to finish first in the Ivy League’s Preseason Media Poll, which came from the votes of two members within each school’s media contingent. The poll was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

*Penn and Princeton both got six of the poll’s 16 first-place votes, but the Quakers finished with 111 voting points while the Tigers had 110. Yale was close behind with 106 voting points including three first-place votes. Harvard was fourth with 86 points and the final first-place vote, while the bottom half consisted of Cornell (54), Brown (53), Dartmouth (31), and Columbia (25).

*This marks the first time Penn has been picked first in the Ivy’s preseason media poll since the 2006-07 season. That team, behind Ivy League Player of the Year Ibrahim Jaaber and fellow All-Ivy first-teamer Mark Zoller, won the Ivy title with a 13-1 record before losing to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

Penn MBB By the Numbers

2 – All-Ivy players back across the league in 2022-23: Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan and Penn’s Jordan Dingle .

2 – Penn players with international playing experience: Seniors Max Lorca-Lloyd (Chile) and Michael Moshkovitz (Israel). Of note, Moshkovitz started every game when Israel won the 2018 FIBA ​​Under-20 European Championship in Germany, the first gold medal by an Israeli team at a FIBA ​​event.

3 – 2022-23 non-conference opponents who were picked in the preseason to win their respective leagues: Iona (MAAC), Towson (CAA), and Colgate (Patriot League). Penn was picked by the Ivy League media to win the Ancient Eight.

4 – Players in program history who scored more points in their first two seasons than Dingle (880): Ernie Beck (1,154), Keven McDonald (1,021), Ron Haigler (947), and Stan Pawlak (922).

4 – Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors won last season by junior Clark Slajchert (3) and sophomore George Smith (1); sophomores like Slajchert were eligible for the award last season because there was no 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

5 – Wins needed by head coach Steve Donahue to reach 100 as head coach at Penn and 300 in his coaching career.

6 – 30-point games registered by Dingle last year, tied for the most in a season in program history (Beck, 1951-52); in fact, the six games put Dingle fourth on the program’s list of CAREER 30-point games behind only Beck (13), McDonald (8) and Pawlak (7).

9 – Points scored by sophomore Eddie Holland III in Monday’s loss at Iona; he hit three of his four shots and finished with more points than he had his entire freshman campaign (4).

9 – Returning players who had at least two double-figure scoring games in 2021-22, led by Dingle (23), Slajchert (15), and junior Max Martz (12).

9 – Returnees who made at least one start in 2021-22, led by Dingle who started all 26 games in which he played. The other returnees who had double-figure start totals last year are March (22), Moshkovitz (16), senior Jonah Charles (14) and Smith (11), while Lucas Monroe made nine starts.

14 – Rebounds grabbed by senior Lorca-Lloyd on Monday night at Iona, a career high; he also had a career-high nine points and tied a career best with three blocked shots.

16 – Points scored by Dingle Monday at Iona, Tops among Penn players; that put him at 896 for his career.

20.8 – Dingle‘s points-per-game average last season, seventh on Penn’s single-season list and highest by a Quakers player since Keven McDonald averaged 22.3 ppg as a senior in 1977-78.

43 – Points scored by Slajchert in the two games missed by Dingle; Slajchert stepped into Dingle’s starting spot at Arkansas and Dartmouth, scoring 25 points against the Razorbacks and 18 against the Big Green to lead Penn on both occasions.

53 – Three-point baskets hit by Charles last season, good for second on the team behind only Dingle (66); of note, however, was that the senior only had six two-point baskets.

88.5 – Percentage of Penn’s points that return from last season (1,785 of 2,017); that includes the Quakers’ top four scorers in Dingle (20.8 ppg), Slajchert (10.7), March (10.0) and Charles (6.7).

