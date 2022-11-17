Men’s Basketball Hits the Road to Face USC Upstate

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Spartanburg, SC, to face USC Upstate Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 pm ET at the GB Hodge Center.

The Chants (2-0) will look to remain undefeated in early-season action against the Spartans (1-2) in the renewal of an old in-state rivalry.

CCU and USC Upstate will meet on the hard court for the 21st time with CCU holding a slim 11-9 edge in the series. The first game of the series was played back during the 1968-69 season, and between then and 1985 the two programs met 19 times. 25 years went by before they met again in 2010, a CCU 71-50 win, and they haven’t met since.

CCU is averaging 103.5 points per game after the first two games of the season, led by a couple of transfers who are leading the team in scoring. Linton Brown is averaging 19.5 points per game and has hit nine three-point field goals during his time on the court. Jomaru Brown has come off the bench to average 18.5 points per game, and is shooting almost 60 percent from the field.

Essam Mostafa continues to make his way towards 1,000 career points and is averaging 16.0 points per game and added his 23rd and 24th career double-doubles through the first two contests.

After winning their opening game of the season over Brevard (90-42), the Spartans have dropped consecutive road contests to ACC members Duke (38-84) and Clemson (70-81).

USCU has two double-digit scorers in Jordan Gainey and Justin Bailey. Both are averaging 13.3 points per game, with Gainey coming off a career-high 24-point effort at Clemson.

The game is the first of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow for both teams. CCU will conclude the event at Missouri (Nov. 23), while USCU will play their final game in the multi-team event at Air Force.

The game can be heard on WRNN 99.5 FM Hot Talk and can be watched live on ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUSports.com.