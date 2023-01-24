Men’s Basketball Hits the Road for Shaw on Wednesday

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State men’s basketball team will make a trip down south as they will visit Shaw University on Wednesday night for Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division action. Game time is set for 8 pm in CC Spaulding Gymnasium.

Game Links

Live Stats | Live Video

The Series

The series Matchup between Bowie State and Shaw has been rather tightly played over the last couple of years. Since 2009, the Bulldogs have won 9 of the 17 matchups, but both teams have split the last 10 matchups at 5-5. BSU is 4-5 in Spaulding and have not beaten Shaw in Raleigh since 2019. The Bulldogs hope to snap a two-game losing skid against the Bears, Shaw swept Bowie State during the 2021-22 season including the last meeting by the score of 74-51 on Feb. 12, 2022 in Bowie, Md.

Last Time Out

Bowie State (5-16, 3-6 CIAA, 1-2 North) is coming off a disappointing loss to Virginia Union Saturday, 86-60. The Bulldogs fell behind early including a 50-26 disadvantage at halftime and was never able to recover. A 10-0 run shrunk the Panthers lead to 68-42 in the second half, but that would be the closest BSU would get for the remainder of the game. Sophomore Kyree Freeman-Davis and freshman Warren Mouganda led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 and 10 points while Mouganda also grabbed two Offensive rebounds to lead the BSU offense that tallied 18 boards and turned them into 16 second chances.

A Look at the Shaw

The Bears of SU are 11-9 overall, 4-4 in the CIAA and 1-2 in the North after falling to Lincoln (PA), 88-73 on Saturday, Jan. 21 on the road. Shaw trailed by 20 points in the first half and managed to outscore the Lions 49-44 but the Bears couldn’t match the Offensive power LUPA poised shooting 51-percent from the field, 38-percent from the 3-point line and 76- percent from the free throw line. SU allowed the Lions to score 25 points off turnovers while the Bears accounted for just nine. Caleb Simmons finished with 15 points and six rebounds while Jeremiah Pope and Doriuntas Barnes contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

SU averages 80.1 points per game which is second in the CIAA while holding its opponents to 75.4. The Bears are among top-3 in the CIAA for team field goal percentages (3rd) 47-percent, 3-point field goal percentage (1St) at 37-percent and attendance (706.0) which explains their success at home this season with an 8-2 record in Spaulding.

Upcoming Schedule

Bowie State will host Virginia State on Saturday, Jan. 28 for a nationally televised game on CW via the Black College Sports Broadcasting Network (BCSBN). The game is Tagged as the Links & Mason game. Tip-off is slated for 3:02 pm in AC Jordan Arena.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit bsubuldogs.com.