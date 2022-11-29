Men’s Basketball Held in Check at Marist

Next Game: New Hampshire 12/3/2022 | 4:00 P.M December 03 (Sat) / 4:00 PM New Hampshire

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY — The Columbia men’s basketball team could not overcome a slow shooting start at Marist, falling to the Red Foxes 52-39. The Lions (2-7) held Marist (2-4) to 35.0 percent shooting on the night but suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had a game-high 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Zine Eddine Bedri added eight rebounds and three assists.

A solid defensive effort allowed Columbia to stay in the game despite starting 0-for-17 from the field. Marist, who shot just 9-of-33 (27.3 percent) in the opening stanza, led 10-0 after a contested three on the wing by Kam Farris with 11:40 left in the first half. Rubio De La Rosa broke the ice with the Lions’ first field goal, a corner three with 5:50 remaining in the frame. The Red Foxes grabbed a 15-point lead with just over a minute left in the period, but Rubio De La Rosa’s pull-up triple made it 22-10 at the break.

Things opened up for both offenses in the second half. An Avery Brown Trey from the win cut the deficit to single digits, but Gardner answered with a 3-pointer of his own to make it 27-15 at the 16:57 mark. Things continued that way for much of the half, with Marist answering each time the Lions tried to make a run.

The Red Foxes opened up a 44-24 lead at the Midway point after a 10-0 run. Marist maintained a comfortable lead until the Lions’ full-court press sparked another comeback bid. Columbia used a 13-3 spurt of its own to pull within 10 on a strong finish from Zavian McLean with 3:19 to play.

However, Marist’s Javon Cooley hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to halt the rally as the Red Foxes held on for the win.

Cooley finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Marist.

Columbia will return to Schiller Court at Levien Gym to take on New Hampshire Saturday, December 3, for a 4 pm contest.

