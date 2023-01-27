Men’s Basketball Heads to VMI on Saturday

CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina men’s basketball looks to snap a two-game slide on Saturday as the Catamounts head to Lexington, Va., for a 1 pm matchup against VMI inside Cameron Hall.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with audio through the Catamount Sports Network beginning at 12:30 pm

WCU is 11-11 overall and 4-5 in the Southern Conference following an 81-70 home setback against The Citadel on Wednesday. Tre Jackson led the Catamounts with a career-high 29 points as the Columbia, SC, native went 9-for-17 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Jackson was joined in double figures by Tyzhau Claude with 17 points and Vonterius Woolbright with 16. Claude grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

Three Catamounts continue to average double-digit scoring paced by Claude with 15.1 points per game to rank sixth, followed by Jackson and Woolbright both at 14.1 points per game, tied for 10th. Claude Ranks second with 8.3 rebounds per game, just ahead of Woolbright in fourth with a 7.1 average.

VMI is 5-17 overall and 0-9 in league games under first-year head Coach Andrew Wilson. The Keydets are coming off of a hard-fought 62-50 road loss against UNCG on Wednesday. Tony Felder, Jr. led the Keydets with 15 points followed by Rickey Bradley, Jr. with 10 points. Sean Conway paces VMI in scoring on the season at 14.1 points per game, 13th in the SoCon. All five of VMI’s nonconference wins this season came at home in Cameron Hall.

The Catamounts and Keydets have met 66 previous times with WCU leading the all-time series 37-29. The teams split the 2021-22 season series with both squads defending their home court.

WCU Returns to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center next week for a two-game homestand beginning with a Showdown against Samford on Wednesday (Feb. 1) at 7 pm

