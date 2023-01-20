Men’s Basketball Heads To UT Martin On Saturday

EASTERN ILLINOIS (7-13, 3-4 OVC) at UT Martin (12-8, 4-3 OVC)

Saturday, Jan. 21 • 3:30 p.m

Martin, Tenn. • Elam Center

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: EIU leads 29-26

LAST MEETING: @EIU 82, UTM 70 on Feb. 12, 2022

GAME 21

Eastern Illinois Furious second half of offense could not help the Panthers overcome a 20-point Halftime deficit as they lost the opening game of their weekend OVC road trip 78-74 at Tennessee State. EIU fell to 7-13 overall, 3-4 in the OVC. The Panthers play the second of three straight road games on Saturday at UT Martin, a place where EIU won its lone road game of the 2021-22 season. UT Martin enters the game wrapping up three straight conference road games in which the Skyhawks went 2-1 in those games including a 20-point road win at Southeast Missouri on Thursday. UTM is 12-8 overall, 4-3 in the OVC.

OFFENSIVE OUTPUT IN SECOND HALF

Eastern Illinois put together one of its best halves of basketball in the final 20 minutes on Thursday at Tennessee State but could not erase a 20-point first half deficit. EIU shot 67.6 percent from the field (23-of-34) which was the second best shooting percentage for a half this season for the Panthers. The best was EIU’s 72.4 percent clip in the second half at Iowa. It did mark the third time this season EIU has shot 65 percent or better in a half of a game. EIU scored 54 second half points against TSU which ranks as the Panthers third best scoring half this season behind 59 against St. Mary of the Woods and 55 at Iowa.

FEED THE POST

A big part of Eastern Illinois’ success in shooting the ball in the second half at Tennessee State was the Panthers’ ability to feed the post. EIU had two post players score in double figures with Kyle Thomas scoring a season-high 16 points and Nick Ellington scoring 11 for his second straight double figure performance. Thomas ended the game 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. Ellington was 5-of-9 from the floor while EIU’s third big man off the bench – Jermaine Hamlin – was 1-for-1 during five minutes of action. EIU finished the game with a 40-22 point advantage in the paint.

UP NEXT

Thursday – January 26 at Southern Indiana … 7:30 pm on ESPN+