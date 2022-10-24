Men’s Basketball Heads to Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES – UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and Seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. will represent the UCLA men’s basketball program at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach, enters his fourth year as the Bruins’ head coach in 2022-23. He will be accompanied by UCLA’s two student-athletes named as preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selections in Campbell and Jaquez Jr.

Campbell and Jaquez Jr. were two of the league’s 10 first-team all-conference selections last season, in addition to being named as preseason all-league picks this week. Campbell, a 5-foot-11 senior guard from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, averaged 11.9 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists per game last season. Through three previous collegiate seasons, he has registered 10.2 points and 4.9 assists in 96 games.

Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard/forward, averaged 13.9 points and a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per game last season. In addition to earning first-team all-league honors, he was one of five players selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (for the second consecutive year). Jaquez Jr. has averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds through 97 career games at UCLA (89 starts).

Coverage of Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day will begin on the Pac-12 Network this Wednesday at 10 am (PT). Media availability with the league’s coaches and student-athletes will begin at approximately 12 pm (PT). Those interviews will be available to fans on Pac-12 Insider, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

Live in-studio interviews with Coach Cronin, Campbell and Jaquez Jr. are scheduled to air at approximately 12:30 pm (PT), televised live on the Pac-12 Network. Those studio interviews will also be available online through the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

UCLA’s press conference session, featuring Coach Cronin, Campbell and Jaquez Jr., will air at approximately 3:30 pm (PT) on Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

HOW TO WATCH

All Pac-12 Networks coverage can be seen on Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android and Apple TV) or the appropriate regional channel. Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all seven HD channels via the Pac-12 Now app. More information on the multiple options to access and receive Pac-12 Networks anywhere in the United States is available by visiting GetPac12Networks.com.

Coverage of the 2022-23 season for all Pac-12 sports can be followed all year long across the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Networks’ digital and social media channels on Pac-12.comTwitter (@Pac12Network and @Pac12), Facebook (facebook.com/Pac12Conference), Instagram (@Pac12Conference), YouTube (youtube.com/pac12) and TikTok (@Pac12Network).

PAC-12 PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Campbell and Jaquez Jr. were selected as preseason first-team All-Pac-12 honorees on Monday morning, as announced by the Pac-12 office (news release). The Pac-12 released lists of 10 players as preseason first-team all-league selections and five players as second-team all-conference honorees. In addition, junior Jaylen Clark and freshman Amari Bailey were listed as preseason Honorable mention all-league selections.

ABOUT PAC-12 INSIDER

Pac-12 Insider is the free Broadband streaming channel from Pac-12 Networks, giving all fans access to up to 100 live events, the latest football and basketball highlights, classic Encores across top sports and in-depth stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends. Pac-12 Insider is available on Pac-12.com as well as nine partner platforms, including Local Now, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, Sportstribal, The Roku Channel, Vizio and Xumoand more information can be found here.

ABOUT THE PAC-12 NOW APP

All Pac-12 Networks broadcasts are available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all content aired on Pac-12 Network and all six regional channels (Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac -12 Washington) via the Pac-12 Now app, which is free to download. In addition to watching live games, fans can select their favorite Pac-12 Universities and programs to receive news and updates, all year long.

THE BRUINS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Get an inside look at the Bruins’ day in San Francisco by following the UCLA men’s basketball team accounts on Twitter (@UCLAMBB), Instagram (@UCLAMBB) and Facebook (facebook.com/UCLAMensBasketball). From Campbell and Jaquez’s Appearances in the live studio, to various photo booths and one-on-one video interviews, UCLA’s primary men’s basketball social media channels will have a behind-the-scenes look at this Wednesday’s event.