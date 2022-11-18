Men’s Basketball Heads to New York for the Harlem Renaissance Classic

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State men’s basketball team travels to New York on Saturday, Nov. 19 for the 2022 Harlem Renaissance Classic featuring the Bulldogs, Winston-Salem State, Lincoln (PA), Felician, Saint Thomas Aquinas and Thomas Jefferson.

“We’re really excited to be back involved with the Harlem Renaissance Classic,” said head Coach Darrell Brooks . “Daryl Roberts and his team did a terrific job with this event last year and I’m really excited to be playing in it again as well as playing in my hometown New York this year.”

Bowie State will have the day’s second game which will tip-off at 5 pm

Harlem Renaissance Classic Schedule

Game #1 | 3:00pm – Winston-Salem State Rams vs Thomas Jefferson Rams

Game #2 | 5:00pm – Bowie State Bulldogs vs Felicia Golden Falcons

Game #3 | 7:00pm – Lincoln Lions vs Saint Thomas Aquinas (STAC) Spartans

Game Links:

Live Stats | Live Video

The Rundown:

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the young season, coming off a 76-55 loss to No. 3 Indiana (PA) last timeout. The team’s bench scored 20 points collectively, but BSU struggled out of the gate, trailing 40-30 at the half. Bowie State struck the deficit in the second half but wasn’t able to hold on to the momentum offensively. Three players finished in double figure scoring led by Mark Bradshaw with 16 points. Caleb Johnson and Kyree Freeman-Davis added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Top Dogs:

Bradshaw leads the team in scoring through three games, averaging 16.3 points (49 points), he’s also the top 3-point shooter for BSU with 10 made on a shooting percentage of 43.5-percent. Senior guard Anthony Carpenter has a team-high average in rebounds (6.3) with 19 total and 14 of them being on the defensive glass. The Reisterstown, Md., native is also the top passer, dishing out 3.7 assists per game. The Bulldogs are putting up 83 points per game while their opponents have averaged 88.3 points, respectively.

“We got a tough opponent in Felician. We have to make sure we’re ready to play both ends of the floor.”

The Series:

Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between Bowie State and Felician.

Felicia:

The Golden Falcons are 2-1 Entering the Harlem Renaissance Classic. FU is coming off a 58-55 win over Queens (NY) on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jonathan Edward led all scorers with 16 points and four rebounds. Anas Amos and Jaylen Colon both registered 13 points apiece with Amos tallying five rebounds and six assists.

Through three games, the Golden Falcons average 68.3 points, (44.6-percent shooting) and 31.7 rebounds per game. FU shoots 29-percent from the 3-point and is a 69-percent shooting team from the free throw line.

Up Next:

Bowie State will remain on the road for a non-conference tilt at Bloomfield on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.