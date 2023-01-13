Men’s Basketball Heads to La Salle for Saturday Showdown

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

BRONX, NY – The Fordham men’s basketball team will kick off a three-game Atlantic 10 road swing on Saturday with a trip to Philadelphia to take on La Salle. Tip-off from Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center is set for 3 pm

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Kale Beers and Rich Prendergast on the call. An audio broadcast of the contest can also be heard on 90.7 FM WFUV and the WFUV Sports YouTube page. Mike Calamari and Sam Davis will narrate the action over the airwaves.

Fordham (13-4, 1-3) heads to The City of Brotherly Love following an 82-58 loss to Dayton on Tuesday night at the Rose Hill Gym. It marked only the second time this season that Fordham dropped a game in the Bronx, as the Rams are now 12-2 at home in 2022-23.

The Rams will look to pick up their second road win of the season on Saturday against the Explorers (8-8, 2-1). Fordham fell in Fayetteville to No. 10 Arkansas is Nov. 11 before defeating Tulane in New Orleans on Dec. 3 for the program’s first top-100 KenPom win in over five years. It’s Jan. 4, Fordham nearly overcame a 16-point second half deficit before coming up short, 82-79, against Rhode Island in Kingston.

Graduate student Darius Quisenberry will look to get back on track against the Explorers. The Rams’ leading scorer this season at 16.9 points per game tallied only three points against the Flyers after posting 33 against URI and 15 in a win over Saint Joseph’s. Khalid Moore , also a Graduate student, is the Rams’ second leading scorer at 13.9 points per outing. The Georgia Tech transfer also ranks second on the team in rebounding with 6.3 boards per contest. Moore has posted a team-high three double-doubles so far this season.

Kyle Rose sits third on the team in scoring with 9.0 points per game while leading the Squad with 28 steals. Antrell Charlton the team’s leader in assists with 4.2 per contest, is chipping in 7.9 points per game. Abdou Tsimbila the A-10’s leading shot blocker at 2.2 per outing, has started all 17 games and tops the team in rebounding with 7.4 caroms per contest.

Fordham will look to continue a streak of stellar play against La Salle, having taken each of the last three contests played between the two teams. Last year, the Rams defeated the Explorers, 69-61, at Tom Gola Arena in late December before gutting out a six-point win at home in February. Charlton tallied 19 assists and only two turnovers in those two games.

Fordham is 20-43 all-time against La Salle in a series that dates back to 1954. The Explorers are in their first year under the direction of former Temple head man Fran Dunphy, who has won nearly 600 games in a 30-year career that also featured a successful tenure at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Explorers enter the weekend with an 8-8 overall record, 2-1 in conference, following a pair of narrow victories this past week. It’s Jan. 7 against Rhode Island, the Explorers held on for a 77-75 overtime win before taking down UMass, 78-77, in Amherst on Wednesday night. Junior guard Jhamir Brickus, the team’s third leading scorer at 9.9 points per game this season, led the way with 25 points against the Minutemen. Brooklyn native Khalil Brantley, the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per contest, dropped 29 in the home win over URI. Louisville transfer Josh Nickelberry is also averaging double figures, posting 11.3 points per outing.

After taking on La Salle, the Rams will return to action against Duquesne on Jan. 21 in Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 2 pm