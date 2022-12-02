Men’s Basketball Heads to Kansas City for a Saturday Night Showdown

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (4-5) will be back in action on Saturday as the Lions head to Kansas City, Mo. to take on the University of Missouri-Kansas City (3-7) at 1:00 pm

Lindenwood is coming off of an impressive 103-56 win over East-West University on Wednesday night in Hyland Arena. Chris Childs tallied a triple-double as he collected 11 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. David Ware had an outstanding night of his own, posting a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Keenon Cole led all point getters with 20, as he added five rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Cole (56.3) and Cam Burrell (54.8) lead the team in field goal percentage, as the two are averaging double-digit points per night. Burrell is leading the Squad with 12 blocks through nine games, while his 11 steals are one shy of the team lead behind Brandon Trimble . Kevin Caldwell Jr. has dished out a team-best 33 assists in his eight games this season, as he is also averaging 15.1 points per game.

Lindenwood is posting 73.3 points per game, and is holding the opposition to the same number of 73.3. The Lions are efficient in the Offensive end, shooting 44.8 percent from the field, and 34.6 percent from behind the arc. Lindenwood has won three of its last five games, with its last road win coming on November 19 over McNeese State. Lindenwood Returns home on December 17 to host Knox College at 2:00 pm inside Hyland Arena.