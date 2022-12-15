Men’s Basketball Heads To IUPUI On Saturday

EASTERN ILLINOIS (2-9) at IUPUI (2-8)

Saturday, Dec. 17 • 11 am

Indianapolis, Ind. • Indiana Farmers Coliseum

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: Series Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING: @IUPUI 71, EIU 65 is Nov. 10, 2018

GAME 12

Eastern Illinois hits the road for the first of its final two non-conference games as the Panthers play at IUPUI on Saturday afternoon before closing out play next Wednesday at Iowa. EIU lost a hard fought battle with Western Illinois last Saturday in the Old Railsplitter Ax rivalry game. The loss dropped EIU to 2-9 on the season as they are now 2-4 in home games. EIU faces an IUPUI team that has also struggled early this season for wins as the Jaguars are 2-8 on the season including an 0-2 record in Horizon League play. This will be IUPUI’s third home game this year where they are 2-0.

HODGES CRACKS 20-POINT MARK

Kinyon Hodges has been the Panthers most consistent scorer this season with eight double figures games in ten games played. On Saturday against Western Illinois, Hodges had his biggest game of the season finishing with 23 points as he was 11-of-17 from the field. He has scored in double figures in four straight games and is shooting 53 percent from the floor in those contests. They added three assists and one block. He currently ranks 13th in the OVC in scoring and is the second EIU player to reach the 20-point mark this season joining Yaakema Rose Jr. who had 23 points at Ohio.

IMPROVED SHOOTING FOR PANTHERS

Eastern Illinois has improved its shooting during its recent four game homestand. During the four games EIU shot 47.4 percent from the floor including a pair of games over 50 percent. EIU shot a season best 54.9 percent on Dec. 3 in the home win over Blackburn College. The Panthers had a tough home loss this past Saturday to Western Illinois despite shooting 52.7 percent from the field, their second best shooting game this season. EIU now has three games over 50 percent shooting this season.

UP NEXT

Wednesday – December 21 at Iowa … 7 pm is BTN+