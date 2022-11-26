Men’s Basketball Heads to Fordham to Play in Historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball competes at Fordham University on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 pm (ESPN+/SNY) at historic Rose Hill Gym – which opened in 1925 and is the oldest arena still in use by an NCAA Division I team – with the Crimson bringing a four-game winning streak into the second game of a stretch of five contests in 10 days that includes three matchups with teams from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

What to Know

Harvard holds a 7-8 all-time record vs. Fordham with the Crimson having taken the last four matchups during the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2016-17, and 2017-18 seasons. Harvard captured the last meeting, 47-45, in 2017-18. The two teams first met in 1962-63.

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum scored a game and career-high 30 points and tallied nine rebounds and five assists to lead Harvard past Loyola Chicago, 61-55, at Lavietes Pavilion on Nov. 25. The Crimson never trailed against the Ramblers – a team that played in the 2018 Final Four.

scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting alongside a game-high eight rebounds to pace Harvard past Siena, 69-59, on Nov. 20. Harvard swept the Ivy League Weekly Awards on Nov. 21 as senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum took player of the week and first-year forward Chisom Okpara captured Rookie of the week. In a 2-0 week for the Crimson, Ledlum averaged 23.5 points on 71.4-percent shooting while Okpara tallied 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game with a 73.3 percent field goal percentage to take home the award for the second straight week.

took player of the week and first-year forward captured Rookie of the week. In a 2-0 week for the Crimson, Ledlum averaged 23.5 points on 71.4-percent shooting while Okpara tallied 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game with a 73.3 percent field goal percentage to take home the award for the second straight week. Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team Highs in points (20.7), rebounds (7.0), and steals per game (2.0), scoring in double figures in all six games. Ledlum leads the Ivy League and stands 21 St in the Nation in points per game, while ranking sixth in the league in rebounds per game and third in steals per game. Ledlum poured in a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and a career-best five steals vs. Loyola Chicago (Nov. 25). He scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting at Northeastern (Nov. 16) and then had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Ledlum notched his first double-double of the year on 10 points and 10 rebounds vs. Elon (Nov. 13). He posted team Highs in points (15) and rebounds (eight) vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (seven) at Morehouse (Nov. 7).

Junior guard Sam Silverstein has tallied 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. He ranks seventh in the Ivy League in field goal percentage, sixth in steals per game (1.5), and third in minutes per game (32.8). They notched 13 points and five steals vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Over the Crimson’s first week he posted 13 points and eight boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13), scored 14 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and netted 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds at Morehouse ( November 7). He played in all 26 games last winter in his first season of action with the Crimson.

leads the Ivy League with 1.7 blocks per game. He has started all six games for the Crimson in the frontcourt and has tallied multiple blocks in each of three games this year. As a team, Harvard ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game allowed (66.3) and opponent field goal percentage (.294). The Crimson stands 50th in the NCAA in field goal percentage (48.9) and 41St in winning percentage (83.3).

Next Up

Harvard plays at Holy Cross on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) before hosting back-to-back home games against Massachusetts on Dec. 2 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) and Tufts on Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+). Tickets for Crimson home games are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.