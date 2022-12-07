Men’s Basketball Heads to Davidson for Wednesday Night Matchup

CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina men’s basketball hits the road on Wednesday, visiting former Southern Conference Rival Davidson for a 7 pm Matchup inside John Belk Arena.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with Catamount Sports Network coverage beginning at 6:30 pm Free live stats will also be available on CatamountSports.com.

Catamounts fans are invited to gather with fellow purple & gold-clad fans for a pregame meet-up beginning at 5 pm at Mac’s Speed ​​Shop in Cornelius (19601 Liverpool Pkwy) before heading to Belk Arena for the game.

The Catamounts are 4-5 overall following a 79-64 setback at home to USC Upstate on Saturday evening. Tyzhau Claude recorded his fourth double-double of the season with a team-best 17 points along with 12 rebounds despite being sidelined with early foul trouble in the first half. The Morehead State transfer continues to have reached double-digit scoring in each game this season, ranking ninth in the SoCon with a 14.9 point per game average while his 8.9 rebounds per game average is second in the league. Tre Jackson added 15 points while Vonterius Woolbright finished in double figures for the second straight game with 11 points.

Davidson is 6-3 following a 69-67 road loss to Delaware on Saturday. The Wildcats have wins over Wright State, VMI, South Carolina, Old Dominion, and San Francisco with losses coming against the College of Charleston and Charlotte in addition to the Blue Hens. Foster Loyer leads the team with 21.0 points per game and is joined in double figures by Sam Mennenga with 16.7 points per game.

The teams have met 56 previous times with Davidson leading the series 36-20 after winning the most recent meeting 87-54 on Dec. 12, 2015 as part of the Gotham Classic. As SoCon members, Davidson won 32 of 47 matchups with the Catamounts holding a 5-4 record in neutral site games largely played as part of the SoCon Tournament. WCU played a trio of memorable games against the Wildcats in the post-season. The Catamounts dethroned Davidson en route to the 1996 SoCon Tournament championship, 69-60, in Greensboro, and dropped a 93-91, double-overtime thriller in Asheville in the 2012 meeting. In the final meeting as conference foes in 2014, WCU upset top-seeded Davidson in overtime 99-97 to advance to the SoCon Championship game.

WCU Returns to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday, hosting Brevard at 4 pm in game that will be broadcast on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live audio from the Catamount Sports Network beginning at 3:30 pm

Keep track of everything related to Catamount men’s basketball and WCU Athletics through our social media outlets on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@catamountmbb @wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@CatamountMBB @catamounts.