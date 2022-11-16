Men’s Basketball Heads Out To Laie To Face Hawai’i Pacific

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the North Shore for a neutral site meeting with Hawai’i Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawai’i in Laie. Tipoff is set for noon.

This will be the seventh all-time regular-season meeting between the teams and the first ever at a neutral site. UH will make its debut at the Cannon Activities Center while HPU will make its first appearance at the venue since December 2016 when the Sharks and BYU-Hawaii were PacWest rivals. Both general admission and reserved lower Bowl tickets are available for purchase online. Parking for the event is free on the BYUH campus.



HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 117-79 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 114-77 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. HPUOverall: 5-1

Neutral: 0-0

OPENING TIP

UH will play its first game ever at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii when it takes on Hawaii Pacific in a neutral site contest.

It will be the first of consecutive weekends in Laie as the ‘Bows will participate in the Patty Mills North Shore Classic at the same site, Nov. 25-26.

This will be just the seventh regular-season meeting between UH and HPU. Five of the meetings have occurred in the last eight years.

The contest will count towards the win-loss record for the Rainbow Warriors, however, the game will serve as an exhibition for the Sharks.

The game will be a Homecoming for sixth-year senior Samuta Avea who hails from nearby Hau'ula and won a state championship at Kahuku High School.

The Rainbow Warriors are off to a 2-1 start, defeating Mississippi Valley State and Eastern Washington before falling an overtime thriller to Yale in the OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic title game.

Guard Noel Coleman leads the team in scoring (16.7), assists (3.0), 3FGM (8) and minutes (35.9).

Hawai’i Pacific is 2-0 with home wins over Alaska Fairbanks (74-64) and Alaska Anchorage (74-73).

Following its game versus HPU, UH will be back in Laie after Thanksgiving for the Patty Mills North Shore Classic on Nov. 25 and 26. The ‘Bows will open the tournament against Sacramento State and will face either Southern Utah or Texas State on the second day.

