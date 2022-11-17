Men’s Basketball Heads North to Face Maine Friday

NEW YORK – Columbia men’s basketball is headed to Maine for its second of three games this week. Tip-off is set for 7 pm on ESPN3 in Orono, Maine. The Lions (1-3) will then return home to face SUNY Maritme Sunday.

OPENING TIP-OFF

• Columbia picked up its first win of the season, topping Delaware State 70-65 on Wednesday night at home. The Lions set a program record with 15 steals, breaking the previous mark of 14 set in 2009.

• Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa eclipsed 20 points for the second consecutive game. He finished with 21 for the game and also added five rebounds and three assists, and four steals.

NEWS/NOTES

MAINE’S’ STATUS

The Black Bears are coming off an impressive, 69-64, win over Boston College on Monday to improve to 2-1 on the year. Gedi Juozapaitis leads four players averaging in double-figures, posting 13.0 PPG.

INSIDE THE SERIES – MAINE

The Lions hold a 5-3 all-time mark against the Black Bears. Columbia earned a 69-54 win at home last season thanks to 24 points from Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa.

COLUMBIA AGAINST THE AMERICA EAST

The Lions are 21-26 against teams currently in the America East Conference. This season, Columbia will play five opponents (UMass-Lowell, Binghamton, New Hampshire, UMBC, Maine) from the conference. The Lions went 2-2 in 2021-22 against America East schools, topping Binghamton and Maine and falling to UAlbany and UMBC.

BUSY SLATE

Columbia will play two more times this week, heading to Maine for a Friday night contest before returning home to take on SUNY Martime Sunday at 1 pm

BUY TICKETS TO UPCOMING GAMES

Tickets for all Columbia home games are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 888-LIONS-11.

THE IVY LEAGUE IS ESPN+

All home Columbia games and most Ivy League road contests will air on ESPN+ as part of The Ivy League’s new partnership with ESPN. ESPN+ is a new, subscription-based service that offers monthly ($4.99) and yearly ($49.99) plans. Click here to subscribe to ESPN+ and start your free trial! Click here for Frequently asked questions about the Ivy League on ESPN.

FOLLOW COLUMBIA ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the Columbia men’s basketball, follow @CULionsMBB on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.