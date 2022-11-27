Men’s Basketball Has Win-Streak Snapped at Brown University

Box Score Providence, RI – The University of Maine men’s basketball team has win-streak snapped at Brown University on Sunday afternoon, 70-63

Both sides got out to hot starts from the field as Maine began shooting 5 of 8 and Brown began 5 of 9, including a pair of three-pointers as Brown grabbed the early lead at 14-10 at the five-minute mark of the opening half

Kellen Tynes had it going early for the Black Bears as he had eight points in the first eight minutes of the contest.

Maine took their first lead of the opening half with 6:28 remaining as Kellen Tynes (10 pts) knocked down a floater in the lane.

Brown regained the lead with 4:33 left on the clock as Kino Lilly Jr. knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the half, good for a game-high 15 points in the opening 20.

Brown took their slim lead into the half, as they led the Black Bears 38-34 after the opening 20.

Kellen Tynes (5 of 6) led the Black Bears with 10 points in the opening half. Kristians Feierbergs scored nine in the opening half, including the final bucket of the half, a layup.

Each side came out in the second half trading buckets before Brown went on an 11-0 run to push their lead to double-digits at 58-44 with 11:42 remaining in the second half.

Brown pushed their lead to a game-high 17 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

Maine began to Rally on both ends of the floor as the Black Bears went on a 12-0 run over the next 7:08, forcing a timeout out of the Brown Bears with 2:53 left as Maine cut the lead to 66-59 .

Kino Lilly Jr. put an end to the Black Bear run as he buried a pair of free throws at the 2:18 mark, their first points since 10:01 in the second half.

The Black Bears comeback would come up short at Brown University as the Brown Bears picked up the win, 70-63.

Kellen Tynes led the way offensively for Maine as he scored a career-high 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and had a pair of steals.

Kristians Feierbergs (12) and Gedi Juozapaitis (10) rounded out the top three scorers for the Black Bears.

Maine (4-2) will remain on the road as they will take on Fordham on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM

