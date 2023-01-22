Men’s Basketball Hangs Tough in Loss at Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team was within one with 7:04 remaining before falling to the Sam Houston Bearkats 83-64 on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum.

Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (10-10, 1-6 WAC) with 29 points with four rebounds. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 17 points with three assists. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored eight points with four rebounds and three assists.

Qua Grant led the Bearkats (15-5, 5-3 WAC) with 20 points and three assists. Cameron Huefner scored 17 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lama Wilkerson scored 15 points with five rebounds. Donte Powers scored 10 points with four assists.

The Vaqueros jumped out to a 7-3 lead on a layup by junior Ahren Freeman , a Johnston 3-pointer, and a Brashear jumper. The Bearkats responded by scoring the next six points before another Johnston 3 put the Vaqueros up 10-9.

The Vaqueros still led by one at 12-11 when the Bearkats went on another 6-0 run to take the lead.

The Bearkats went up 22-16 when a dunk by the sophomore John Shanu II was the first of five-straight Vaqueros points to make it a one-point game.

The Vaqueros were within 24-22 on a Johnson free throw with 7:14 remaining in the first half when the Bearkats embarked on an 8-0 run to go up 32-22.

The Bearkats still led by 10 at 34-24 when a Johnston 3 sparked a 9-2 run to bring the Vaqueros within 36-33 at the half.

Johnson opened the second half with two free throws to bring the Vaqueros within 36-35 and then hit a 3-pointer to make the score 39-38.

Johnson scored the first 12 Vaqueros points in the second half to make the score 46-45. The Vaqueros were again within one on a Brashear 3 that made the score 49-48, a Johnson 3 that made the score 52-51, a Johnson jumper that made the score 56-55, and a Johnson jumper that made the score 61- 60.

The Bearkats, however, responded with a 22-4 run over the final 6:17 to pull away.

UTRGV visits Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday at 6:30 pm Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

