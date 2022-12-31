Men’s Basketball Hands Montclair St. First Loss in Triple OT Thriller
Center Valley, PA (December 30, 2022) – The DeSales University men’s basketball team outlasted Montclair State, 96-94, in a triple OT thriller handing the Red Hawks their first loss in the Championship game of the Al Senavitis Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday evening in Billera Hall.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 96, Montclair State – 94 (3 OT)
- Records: DeSales (10-2 overall); Montclair State (10-1 overall)
- The win is DeSales’ eighth straight.
- It is the third straight season these two teams have met with the Bulldogs winning all three.
- This is the 19th year for the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament with the Bulldogs winning the title for the 11th time.
How it Happened
- DeSales threatened to run away in this one early on opening up a 16-point lead (22-6) over the first eight minutes of the game before the Red Hawks answered with a 19-6 run to get within three before the Bulldogs took a 35-30 lead into the Halftime Locker room.
- MSU took control to start the second-half scoring the first nine points to take a 39-35 lead and continued to lead by four at the 13:07 mark when DSU went on a 13-1 spurt capped off by five points from first- year Nate Ellis giving the Bulldogs a 55-47 lead with 8:33 to go.
- It was still an eight point game (60-52) with 5:18 remaining when Montclair State scored 10 straight points to take a 62-60 lead and still led by two (69-67) with 29 seconds left on a jumper from Keyon Price.
- DeSales had a chance to tie the game, but a jumper from Ellis was long and MSU secured the rebound with 2.5 seconds left.
- Out of a timeout, the Red Hawks threw the ball away and the Bulldogs had one final chance with two seconds left.
- Following two more timeouts, junior Christian Guldin got a good look on a three-pointer from the left wing but it was long and junior Elijah Eberly grabbed the shot out of mid-air and laid it in as the buzzer sounded sending the game into overtime.
- Neither team led by more than two points in the first OT and both squads made 1-of-2 freebies with under a minute left before a last second shot by junior Ryan Boylan was blocked sending the game into a second overtime.
- DeSales was the aggressor to start the second OT taking a four point lead early and led by as many as five points (82-77) with 1:55 left after a second 3 from Guldin.
- Guldin made two freebies with 1:16 to go giving the Bulldogs a four-point lead, but two straight buckets by the Red Hawks around two free throws by the Bulldogs staked DSU to a 2-point lead with seconds left.
- Price got the inbounds pass with six seconds left, drove the length of the court, and hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer forcing a third overtime period with the score tied at 86.
- Ellis and Boylan hit back-to-back buckets to start the third OT and after two free throws from Ellis with 1:16 left, the Bulldogs continued to lead by four.
- Price once again came up clutch for MSU, hitting a three cutting the lead to one, but junior Mason Barnes leaked out on the ensuing full court press and Ellis found him for a lay-up with 16 seconds left giving DSU a 94-91 lead.
- The Bulldogs got a defensive stop as Guldin was fouled with five seconds left and he hit both free throws giving DeSales a five point lead before a last second three from Montclair State posted the final margin in a thrilling game.
The @DeSalesHoops buzzer beater that sent the 2022 Al Senavitis Tournament Final into overtime! #D3h #D3Hoops pic.twitter.com/ER39yICXHw
— DeSales Athletics (@DSUBulldogs) December 31, 2022
Top Bulldog Performers
- There were multiple Heroes in this one including Boylan who earned Tournament Most Valuable Player honors with a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds.
- Guldin and Ellis also earned All-Tournament honors as Gulding poured in a career-high 19 points, hitting five 3’s and Ellis had a team-high 21 points.
- Eberly was also Sensational with his fourth double-double of the year with 11 points and 13 rebounds, including the game-tying bucket at the buzzer to force the first overtime.
- Barnes and senior Jordan Holmqvist each had nine points in the win.
For the Foes
- Price was just outstanding for the Red Hawks finishing with a game-high 29 points, including several big time shots, adding six helpers.
- Steven Breeman and Kieran Flanagan each had 14 points.
- Amir Williams totaled 13 points and Mike Jackson finished with 11 points.
Inside the Box Score
- DeSales shot 51.6 percent from the field, while MSU canned 45.9 percent from the floor.
- Both teams had 40 rebounds and turnovers were nearly even with MSU committing 18 and DeSales 19.
- The Bulldogs bench out-scored MSU’s, 45-22.
Up Next
- The Bulldogs are back in action on Wednesday, January 4th when they travel to Lycoming College as they return to action in the MAC Freedom with game time set for 6:00 pm.