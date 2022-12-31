Men’s Basketball Hands Montclair St. First Loss in Triple OT Thriller

Next Game: at Lycoming College 1/4/2023 | 6:00 p.m Jan. 04 (Wed) / 6:00 p.m at Lycoming College History

Center Valley, PA (December 30, 2022) – The DeSales University men’s basketball team outlasted Montclair State, 96-94, in a triple OT thriller handing the Red Hawks their first loss in the Championship game of the Al Senavitis Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday evening in Billera Hall.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 96, Montclair State – 94 (3 OT)

DeSales – 96, Montclair State – 94 (3 OT) Records: DeSales (10-2 overall); Montclair State (10-1 overall)

DeSales (10-2 overall); Montclair State (10-1 overall) The win is DeSales’ eighth straight.

It is the third straight season these two teams have met with the Bulldogs winning all three.

This is the 19th year for the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament with the Bulldogs winning the title for the 11th time.

How it Happened

DeSales threatened to run away in this one early on opening up a 16-point lead (22-6) over the first eight minutes of the game before the Red Hawks answered with a 19-6 run to get within three before the Bulldogs took a 35-30 lead into the Halftime Locker room.

MSU took control to start the second-half scoring the first nine points to take a 39-35 lead and continued to lead by four at the 13:07 mark when DSU went on a 13-1 spurt capped off by five points from first- year Nate Ellis giving the Bulldogs a 55-47 lead with 8:33 to go.

giving the Bulldogs a 55-47 lead with 8:33 to go. It was still an eight point game (60-52) with 5:18 remaining when Montclair State scored 10 straight points to take a 62-60 lead and still led by two (69-67) with 29 seconds left on a jumper from Keyon Price.

DeSales had a chance to tie the game, but a jumper from Ellis was long and MSU secured the rebound with 2.5 seconds left.

Out of a timeout, the Red Hawks threw the ball away and the Bulldogs had one final chance with two seconds left.

Following two more timeouts, junior Christian Guldin got a good look on a three-pointer from the left wing but it was long and junior Elijah Eberly grabbed the shot out of mid-air and laid it in as the buzzer sounded sending the game into overtime.

got a good look on a three-pointer from the left wing but it was long and junior grabbed the shot out of mid-air and laid it in as the buzzer sounded sending the game into overtime. Neither team led by more than two points in the first OT and both squads made 1-of-2 freebies with under a minute left before a last second shot by junior Ryan Boylan was blocked sending the game into a second overtime.

was blocked sending the game into a second overtime. DeSales was the aggressor to start the second OT taking a four point lead early and led by as many as five points (82-77) with 1:55 left after a second 3 from Guldin.

Guldin made two freebies with 1:16 to go giving the Bulldogs a four-point lead, but two straight buckets by the Red Hawks around two free throws by the Bulldogs staked DSU to a 2-point lead with seconds left.

Price got the inbounds pass with six seconds left, drove the length of the court, and hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer forcing a third overtime period with the score tied at 86.

Ellis and Boylan hit back-to-back buckets to start the third OT and after two free throws from Ellis with 1:16 left, the Bulldogs continued to lead by four.

Price once again came up clutch for MSU, hitting a three cutting the lead to one, but junior Mason Barnes leaked out on the ensuing full court press and Ellis found him for a lay-up with 16 seconds left giving DSU a 94-91 lead.

leaked out on the ensuing full court press and Ellis found him for a lay-up with 16 seconds left giving DSU a 94-91 lead. The Bulldogs got a defensive stop as Guldin was fouled with five seconds left and he hit both free throws giving DeSales a five point lead before a last second three from Montclair State posted the final margin in a thrilling game.

The @DeSalesHoops buzzer beater that sent the 2022 Al Senavitis Tournament Final into overtime! #D3h #D3Hoops pic.twitter.com/ER39yICXHw — DeSales Athletics (@DSUBulldogs) December 31, 2022

Top Bulldog Performers

There were multiple Heroes in this one including Boylan who earned Tournament Most Valuable Player honors with a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds.

Guldin and Ellis also earned All-Tournament honors as Gulding poured in a career-high 19 points, hitting five 3’s and Ellis had a team-high 21 points.

Eberly was also Sensational with his fourth double-double of the year with 11 points and 13 rebounds, including the game-tying bucket at the buzzer to force the first overtime.

Barnes and senior Jordan Holmqvist each had nine points in the win.

For the Foes

Price was just outstanding for the Red Hawks finishing with a game-high 29 points, including several big time shots, adding six helpers.

Steven Breeman and Kieran Flanagan each had 14 points.

Amir Williams totaled 13 points and Mike Jackson finished with 11 points.

Inside the Box Score

DeSales shot 51.6 percent from the field, while MSU canned 45.9 percent from the floor.

Both teams had 40 rebounds and turnovers were nearly even with MSU committing 18 and DeSales 19.

The Bulldogs bench out-scored MSU’s, 45-22.

