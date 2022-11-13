Men’s basketball grinds out 78-75 win at Marist

Next Game: at University of Maryland 11/15/2022 | 7 p.m Big Ten Network Nov. 15 (Tue) / 7 pm at University of Maryland History

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Jacob Falko and Miles Gibson scored 19 points apiece to pace visiting Binghamton (2-0) to a 78-75 win over Marist (1-1) Saturday night at McCann Arena.

The Bearcats used a 22-9 second-half run to forge a double-digit lead and then hung on in a frantic finish as the Red Foxes trimmed a 12-point deficit to five in the closing minutes. But BU made eight free throws in the last 1:08 to seal the win.

“I really thought we grinded it out tonight,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “We made it harder on ourselves by not making free throws and committing some ill-advised turnovers. But most importantly, we stuck together and came out with the win.”

After Marist used an 8-1 run to tie the game at 38-38 to start the second half, BU rode the play of Falko (8 pts.) and Gibson (7) during the key run, which spanned seven minutes. Falko’s 3-pointer with 8:51 left boosted Binghamton’s lead to 15, 64-49.

But the Red Foxes made one last push, using an 11-4 run to bring the margin back to just five. Senior guard Dan Petcash hit a crucial 17-foot jumper with 1:34 left to extend BU’s lead to seven, 72-65. Petcash again responded with 0:27 left after Marist again pulled to within five. He secured a defensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to put BU up 76-69. Two late Marist 3s in the closing five seconds tightened the final score.

Falko and Gibson scored 26 of their combined 38 points in the second half. Falko added six rebounds and three assists. Petcash wound up with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bearcats used a 9-2 run midway through the first half to grab a lead it would hold the rest of the period. It was a see-saw half that featured seven ties and six lead changes. Eight different players scored and BU shot 52 percent to Forge a 37-30 lead at intermission. Junior John McGriff had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting. An active defense limited the Red Foxes to 40% from the field.

The Bearcats next head to College Park, Md. for a Tuesday test against Big Ten member Maryland.