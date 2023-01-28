Men’s Basketball Goes Up Early and Keeps Harvard at Bay, 83-68

Next Game: Columbia 2/3/2023 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ February 03 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Columbia History

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never let up Saturday against Harvard, taking an 83-68 decision from the Crimson Saturday afternoon at The Palestra.

Penn snapped a three-game losing streak in Ivy League play and improved to 3-4 in the League. The Quakers also got to .500 overall at 11-11. Harvard is also 3-4 in league play after today, 12-9 overall.

How It Happened

Penn got a pair of Dingle buckets early—one inside the arc, one outside—to take a 7-2 lead. The Quakers never gave it up.

Harvard got as close as three shortly afterwards, at 13-10, but a Smith Trey set the Red and Blue on a 9-0 run that pushed the margin into double digits. The Crimson got it back into single digits a few times after that, but buckets by three different players spurred an 8-0 Penn run that doubled its lead from eight to 16. It Crested at 17 before settling on 15 at the half, 50- 35.

A Spinoso bucket opened the second half and made the lead 17 again, but Harvard came back with nine of the next 12 points to get within 11 at 55-44 with 15:38 left. However, Penn locked down on defense, holding the Crimson to just one field goal over the next 6:46 and expanding the lead to 63-48 on a Lorca-Lloyd free throw. Just seconds later, the senior center took a nice wraparound feed from Smith and threw down a dunk, giving Penn its largest lead of the day at 66-48 with 8:08 still left.

It was still an 18-point game with less than five minutes left when Harvard made things a little dicey. The Crimson got a three-pointer from Idan Tretout and then an old-fashioned three-point play from Ledlum, the six-point run drawing Harvard within 12, at 75-63. But Penn was patient on offense, getting a bucket from Spinoso, Harvard matched the but with a pair of Tretout foul shots, then improved a pair of Monroe free throws with an Evan Nelson trey. That made it 79-68 with 1:26 left.

That would be it for Harvard, however, and Monroe and Martz were able to salt away the win at the Charity stripe.

Up Next

Penn is back at home again next weekend, hosting Columbia and Cornell in a true Ivy League weekend. The Quakers and Lions will tip off at 7 pm on Friday, and then Penn will host the Big Red on Saturday at 6 pm

