Men’s Basketball Goes Cold In Loss To Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game: vs. UNLV 12/7/2022 | 5:00 PM HT ESPN Honolulu December 07 (Wed) / 5:00 PM HT vs. UNLV History

HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii men’s basketball saw its three-game win streak snapped with a 53-51 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce Wednesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH dropped to 5-2 with its second straight home loss.

After enjoying an incredible three-game offensive stretch, shooting better than 50 percent in each of its wins, the Rainbow Warriors went ice-cold against the Lions, finishing just 33 percent from the field and 5-of-27 on threes.

Despite trailing for the entire second half, UH had a chance to win during a wild ending in which they nearly erased a seven-point deficit in the final 10 seconds. After Samuta Avea hit a baseline runner to cut the deficit to five, UH turned the Lions over on consecutive in-bound plays to keep their hopes alive.

After the first turnover, Noel Coleman hit a three to make it a two-point game. UH turned the ball over on the ensuing play and JoVon McClanahan appeared to make a go-ahead three-pointer. But the ball was ruled out-of-bounds and UH was awarded the ball on the sidelines with 1.8 seconds. On the game’s final play, Kamaka Hepa got a three-point look at the top of the key but it fell off the mark and the Lions survived.

Coleman led UH with 18 points, while Hepa added 11 points, seven rebounds and a team-best three assists.

Both teams struggled offensively from the get-go. They combined to miss 10 of their first 11 shots from the field and by Halftime were a combined 3-of-29 on three-pointers. Commerce ultimately took a 23-15 lead at halftime, out-playing UH in the paint in both scoring (16-8) and rebounding (26-14). UH shot just 22 percent (5-of-23) in the first half, including just 1-of-13 from long range.

The Lions (4-4) came out hot in the second half, hitting six of their first seven shots. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen’s three-pointer made it 37-23 with 16 minutes left for the biggest margin of the game. From there UH played catch-up the rest of the way with the Lions fending off every UH effort, up to the frenetic final seconds. Commerce shot just 32 percent for the game, but out-rebounded UH, 43-31, while its bench out-scored UH, 22-7.

The Rainbow Warriors next head to the Mainland for the first time this season when it travels to Henderson, Nev., to take on UNLV at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Tipoff is 7 pm PT/5:00 pm HT.

#HawaiiMBB